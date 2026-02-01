Construction Made The Sidewalk Narrower Than Usual, But One Pedestrian Didn’t Think It Through When He Asked A Commuter To Walk His Bicycle

Imagine commuting to work on a bicycle. If the sidewalk were narrow and there were a lot of pedestrians, would you continue to ride your bike, or would get off the bike and walk it?

In this story, one bike rider knows it’s a better idea to keep riding his bike, but a pedestrian disagrees. Keep reading to find out what happens when the bike rider decides to humor the pedestrian.

You want me to get off and walk my bike? Fine. I was biking through the small European city where I’m living, and some of the pedestrian streets in the center are under construction in order to upgrade the heating system for the upcoming winter. So as a result, some of the normally wide streets are reduced really to narrow walking paths just wide enough for a few people. I was biking through one of the sections, so pedestrians going the opposite way can get by easily. I was biking at a walking pace, keeping my hand on the fence to keep my bike stable.

One guy had a request that ended up not working out the way he had expected.

Up ahead, some guy yells at me that to get off and walk my bike. Knowing that he wouldn’t be able to pass me if I got off my bike, I happily obliged. I got off my bike and started walking the rest of the ~20m and he quickly realized he couldn’t pass me.

Here’s how it worked out…

Due to the amount of people walking the same way of as I did, and the fact that I was no longer willing to contort to myself so he can get past, he had no choice but to turn around and walk the 20 meters back to the beginning of the construction zone so everybody can go through. Ha! Enjoy having 30 seconds added on to your commute! >:)

That’s funny! Yes, riding a bike takes up less room than walking next to a bike.

