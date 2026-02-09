Cruise Passenger Fills A Plate Of Food To Bring To Her Husband, But Passengers On The Elevator Try To Eat It Because They Thought She Was An Employee

I’ve never been on a cruise, but one thing I would be really excited about trying on a cruise is the food.

Imagine being on a fancy cruise and helping yourself to the buffet. If you filled a plate of food and another passenger tried to eat off your plate, would you let them help themselves or move your plate away so they couldn’t eat the food?

In this story, one cruise passenger is in a situation like this, and she’s really annoyed at the other passengers’ behavior until she finds out why they were trying to eat off her plate.

Keep reading for all the details.

Not a cruise line employee On the first day of a cruise, my husband was so tired from a work sprint that wrapped just before our vacation that he wanted to nap during dinner. I went to dinner with the rest of the family, then made him a plate of food from the buffet. I boarded the elevator to take me down to our deck and was holding the plate.

There were some pretty rude people on the elevator!

A middle aged couple tried to help themselves to his plate, but I pulled the plate away and said ‘excuse me.’ They laughed and tried again. I dodged them a second time and clarified that the plate was not for sharing.

It was a misunderstanding.

A second later, I had a thought that they may have been just that naive and explained I was a guest taking my husband a plate, and they roared with laughter. They thought the cruise was so luxe that they even had people in elevators feeding guests! It ended more light hearted than I expected and I still think of that experience fondly. I have learned to get a cover if bringing food to the room because of that incident.

That is a funny misunderstanding. She must’ve made the plate look really nice if the other guests thought it was food to share.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s another story about being mistaken for a cruise line employee.

They DID think the food was for them!

One person shares what they do on a cruise.

So, is this person saying that people who take cruises are stupid???

Some people make wildly incorrect assumptions!

