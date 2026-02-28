Daughter Refused To Cook For Her Dad And 13-Year-Old Brother While Mom Was Out Of Town, So Her Dad Blew Up And Told Her That She’s “Four Times Worse Than Her Mother”

Some habits only change when someone finally refuses to keep them going.

So, what would you do if your father and brother both expected you to step in and take care of them while your mother was out of town? Would you do it? Or would you force them to take care of themselves for once?

In the following story, one daughter finds herself in this predicament and decides to teach them a lesson. Here’s what she did.

AITA for making my dad and 13-year-old brother cook for themselves for the first time ever? My dad is in his 50s and has never cooked a meal in his life. My mom does all the cooking, and when she gets angry because she is tired of doing chores all day, he taunts her or complains instead of helping. I’ve been cooking since I was 12, so when my mom doesn’t feel well or is busy, I usually step in.

She decided to teach them a lesson.

My brother is 13 and also expects either my mom or me to cook for him. My mom does sometimes tell them to cook, but she always gives in and ends up doing it herself, so nothing ever changes. Recently, my mom went out of town for 3 days. I decided I wasn’t going to enable this anymore. I made my dad and brother cook for themselves for the first time ever. But actually, I didn’t leave them with nothing. Rice and quinoa were already cooked. They only had to make: 2 omelettes and fried potatoes. So… very basic food.

Her dad cooked, but wasn’t happy about it.

They did manage to cook it. Nobody starved. Nothing got ruined. But my dad absolutely lost it. He scolded me and said I was “four times worse than my mom.” He acted like I’d done something unforgivable. Meanwhile, I actually feel relieved because for once I didn’t cover for their behavior or take on responsibility that shouldn’t be mine. AITA?

