Dishwasher At Understaffed Restaurant Was About To Do His Second Shift In One Day, But His Boss’s Attitude Was The Final Straw

Whether it was a weekend job as a teen or at the very start of your career, most of us have done a basic, low-paid job in our time.

After all, that’s where you gain the experience for bigger and better things.

But when the guy in this story was washing dishes at his workplace, he couldn’t help but notice that a two-person job was being done by him alone.

And eventually, his boss’s abuse became too much for him.

Read on to find out what happened next.

AITA when I quit my dishwashing job while I was the only washer on schedule, leaving them with a disaster? I have been working with this restaurant since early August, and have had to deal with some pretty rough nights – but that’s not a big deal, and to be expected as a dishwasher. But to my surprise, today my manager came into the pit when I was supposed to be checking out for two hours to make some dinner before my 5pm dinner shift, after absolutely busting my chops trying to keep up with a work load for two dishwashers. The manager came to tell me that what I’d done was “unacceptable, unacceptable, absolutely unacceptable.” They continued to ask me “what the heck I’d been doing for the last three hours” saying I had to stay until it was clear.

Let’s see how this dish washer responded to the manager’s abuse.

Well I stayed until it was mostly dealt with and didn’t get out until 4:30pm. This meant I didn’t get home until quarter to 5, with not even a remote chance I’d get to make – yet alone eat – dinner. As I was leaving my manager also told me it was going to be significantly worse when I came back later, and tomorrow night would be even worse than than today’s shifts. I checked my schedule and saw that I was the only dishwasher on schedule for these shifts, and I could not keep up with the work load while it was that ridiculously busy during lunch.

So they decided to take immediate action.

I got home and decided that I’d had enough of killing myself to keep up when I desperately needed the extra hands. So I quit before my upcoming 5pm shift. Throughout my time there I was constantly getting yelled at for stuff I didn’t do, and accused of washing glasses with dirty water the previous night – even if I didn’t work the previous night! What’s worse is the owner would say “some meathead keeps doing this,” then I’d get thrown under the bus by my co-workers – even though I know for sure it was done correctly. It was so damn embarrassing. I was treated like an idiot. I knew the routines and never broke them, I was always paying close attention to better learn the ropes of the restaurant and move up the line. I dedicated myself to them.

Let’s see how this employee has been left feeling in the aftermath.

I’m left feeling distraught and I’m probably never going to visit that restaurant again due to poor cleaning, bad maintenance and bad management. Before I worked there I’d had a few times when a hot pastas has come completely stone cold, but now I’ve seen the dark side and its down right bad. Some Gordon Ramsey Kitchen Nightmare stuff is going on there. AITA?

This guy was literally being abused by his manager and somehow he’s still being made to feel like he’s the bad guy?!

No one should get away with treating their employees that way, no matter where they are in the hierarchy.

It sounds like he worked super hard at a job meant for two people, and received nothing but harassment as a result.

That’s really unfair.

Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this.

This person agreed he was right to walk away.

Whilst this chef explained how much dishwashers should be appreciated.

Meanwhile, this Redditor was in a similar situation.

It’s a shame that so often, the lowest-paid employees take the brunt of bad management – despite the fact that the business would not be able to function without them.

He was quite right to refuse to go back – and a complete lack of dishwashers will prove just how hard he was working the whole time.

The restaurant will grind to a standstill without him.

But the management only have themselves to blame.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude cusfacetomer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.