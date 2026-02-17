‘Do not smell it before taking your spoonfuls.’ – People Are Going Wild For Coconut Cult Fermented Yogurt, But Reviewers Say It Doesn’t Taste Great

If you’re interested in finding various health trends and advice on TikTok (and maybe you shouldn’t be), you will never be in short supply.

One new product is making waves on social media, so a TikToker reviewed it while trying it to fix her gut health.

The video is pretty simple, showing her sitting with a jar of the Coconut Cult. This particular flavor looks kind of like peanut butter. She grabs a spoon and says, “Things I’ve learned while taking coconut cult:”

Ok, let’s see what she thinks.

She goes on, “Do not double dip! Use plastic spoons instead of metal ones.”

Double-dipping can not only be gross, but it can also introduce bacteria into the jar, which can cause problems. It isn’t clear what the metal spoon would do.

She honestly doesn’t look thrilled to be trying this.

Next, it says, “Do not mix it up. The taste becomes more tolerable with time.”

I’m not sure that is a good thing. To say something’s taste becomes tolerable implies that it is pretty darn bad.

To make matters worse, she says, “Do not, under any circumstances, smell it before taking your spoonfuls.”

Yikes, that sounds gross.

Finally, she explains, “If you don’t want to get rid of bloating or sugar cravings, this is not for you.”

Ok, so eating this gross food is supposed to help get rid of cravings and bloating. Interesting.

People will try anything except eating a healthy diet.

This definitely does not look like it is something I want to try, but watch the video for yourself and see what you think.

The people in the comments actually seem interested.

Not this person, though, they say it is a marketing scheme.

Here is someone who tried it and said it was very liquidy.

Ok, so maybe metal spoons aren’t bad.

I definitely do not want to try this.

