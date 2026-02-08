Downstairs Neighbors Complain That Upstairs Neighbor Is Too Loud, So The Upstairs Neighbor Decides To Take The Quiet Hours Very Seriously

Imagine living on the top floor of an apartment. Would you be annoyed if the downstairs neighbors kept complaining that you were being too loud?

I am too loud at night? How about Sunday at 6? I live in an apartment complex on the highest floor. When I moved in, I was short on time and painted the walls up until 2AM. The ladder made some sound and my neighbours knocked, we were almost done anyways, so we called it quits and thought everything is fine.

But then a letter arrived.

A month in and I get a letter from the company that owns this building that says something along the lines “Disturbance of Peace – We got a complaint from your neighbours about construction sounds and regular use of the washing machine in the middle of the night. Please be respectful towards your neighbours and don’t be too loud between 10PM and 6AM.” I was ticked, since the “construction sounds” were only ONCE and I never used my washing machine in the middle of the night, especially not regularly. But I didn’t want to start an argument with the company or beef with my neighbours so I thought, since I wasn’t doing that anyway, I would just ignore it and if there’s an other complaint, I’ll reach out.

Now, OP is getting petty.

A few weeks ago, I had my sister over on a Saturday and we watched some TV at night and she accidentally kicked over a glass bottle, happens. Instantly there were three loud and angry knocks coming from below, which somehow ticked me off really bad. Now, since I am obviously too loud, I decided to strictly adhere to the rules and time my washing machine in a way, where it ends exactly at 10PM and starts at 6AM, especially Sundays. Usually I did laundry at around 5PM, but I got a change of heart and hope that my neighbours are annoyed when my machine wakes them up at 6 in the morning on the weekend, just like they obviously wanted me to and they can do nothing about it, since I’m not breaking any rules ☺️

