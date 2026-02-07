Email Is The Most Common Form Of Communication In Corporate America, So This Career Coach Gives Some Email Etiquette Tips

If you want to do well in corporate America, you really need to be good at sending emails since that is the most common form of communication.

The tips she offers are simple and easy to implement into your daily work life.

The video begins with her saying, “Here’s some email etiquette tips for the workplace.”

Ok, let’s get right into it.

Next, she says, “The top three things you really want to do is…Treat the other person as a person.”

This is so simple, but it is a good reminder.

Next up, she says, “You’ll also want to get familiar with that person’s communication style and adapt to it a little.”

This is very important. You want to communicate in a way that the person you are emailing will understand.

The third tip she has is, “And then finally, you REALLY want to make your email easy to read and comprehend. Don’t bury the good stuff.”

These are all very easy-to-implement tips that could have a big impact on your career.

Sometimes it is the simplest things that can make the biggest differences.

Watch the video for yourself to hear her tips and read them as well.

The commenters seem to appreciate her advice.

This person said that the tips were very helpful.



It really is great content that is very actionable.

Simple tips for improving your corporate email.

