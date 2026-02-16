Employee Found Out A Coworker Was Lying On His Time Card And Getting A Lot Of Overtime Pay, So He’s Considering Reporting Him

To tattle, or not to tattle, that is the big question…

WIBTA if I reported my coworker for falsifying his time card? “This afternoon, I happened to sit at my computer and my coworker left his punch in-out login open.

I saw that he showed to have clocked out at 2 PM, even though I know for a fact that he left at 10:30 this morning. It also showed that he clocked in at 6 AM, despite the fact that I arrived at 7 AM and he didn’t arrive until about 7:45. If you’re wondering how he managed this, despite not physically being present at work, our system can be accessed by basically anything with an internet connection, so yes it’s possible to clock in and out on your phone.

I then got curious and I snooped through his time card. Not cool, but whatever. Every single day he punched in an hour before me, despite arriving 30-45 minutes late every single day. I knew he took some liberties and rode the clock here and there, but I didn’t know it was this extreme. He also runs personal errands multiple times per week, all of which he stays on the clock for. It’s always the same; dry cleaning, haircut, whatever.

All things that can be done after business hours. I looked a little deeper, and this guy has been regularly stealing about 40 hours of overtime every 2 weeks. This has been going on for 2 years now. Now here is where I’m torn. I’ve worked with the guy for nearly 3 years, so I’ve come to know him well. We get along great and we work well together. He’s also recently divorced, so I know he needs the extra money for child support and legal fees, etc. I want to say I believe what he’s doing is unethical, and I do, but I also know I have to pull his weight so much when he’s not around, and his checks are nearly double mine because of what he’s doing. I believe that he’s actually screwing me out of money, especially when he leaves for several hours at a time to “pick up his dry cleaning”. AITA for wanting to report him?”

