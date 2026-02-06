Employee Is Constantly Asked To Work Overtime Without Receiving Any Extra Pay, So They Don’t Want To Do It Anymore

If you work in an office, there’s almost nothing worse than having someone dump something on your desk right before the end of the day.

AITA for refusing to work outside my schedule because they don’t pay me for it? “Today my boss asked me to do a report at 6:30 pm, knowing I was running an errand and that I was already done with work. I previously announced this and made sure I had nothing left to do before going to run my errand. I work from home and that has led to believe I’m always available which I’m not. So, she asked me to do a data report to which I said it’s difficult to do because we’re talking about a whole campaign report of about 8 months and I barely had 4 months of data collected. She said it didn’t matter, that the client needed the report, and we could at least sent her the report. Again, I told her I had to manually look up & calculate every single digit since there’s no data in our databases.

She said it didn’t matter and that I shouldn’t be arguing with her. That she knows it’s out of hours but we need to comply with the client. Now, hear me out, I’m a team player and I can understand certain situations can arise however this has become the new normal. Working overtime without being paid, working weekends, working until late in the am and them expecting us to show up on time the next day, and I’m tired of it.

I’m always exhausted and tired. I haven’t gotten a proper rest in months and I understand it’s a job and I should be thankful, trust me I am, but I’m tired of being unable to balance my life and work, especially since I’ve been wanting to freelance for a while but this work doesn’t allow me to. I’ve been working 12-13 hours every single day and I don’t know why but today I really didn’t need this. I’ve been very stressed out and honestly I just need a break. I’m working twice as others and making the same salary (that I discussed this with my boss and she told me she couldn’t raise my salary, LOL). Anyways, I told her I was out on a errand as she already knew and that I wasn’t home.

She told me to leave what I was doing and go back home to finish to which I argued that I’m not entitled to leave my personal activity that I’m doing in my free time and that she’s asking me for a favor as my schedule is already done and she doesn’t pay extra hours. Of course I said this respectfully. She told me I wasn’t a team player if I didn’t do the report and we ended the conversation. This was over the phone and apparently I was on speaker cause a coworker heard our conversation and texted me immediately.

He called me a jerk and said I should do the report because my boss is really mad to which I got a bit scared, to be honest. I can’t afford to lose a job since I have stuff to pay and I’m about to move in alone. So I ended up doing the report. It’s almost 12 am and I just sent it. She said thanks for the effort and that was it. But I still wanna know, was I right for standing my ground? Or should I stop complaining and suck it up for the team? AITA?”

