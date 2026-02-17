Employee Is Scheduled To Work Overnight, But He Leaves At Midnight Since He Has A Plane To Catch

Imagine working overnight at a fast food restaurant that is open 24/7.

If you asked for a day off, would you think it would be reasonable not to be scheduled to work at all on that day, or, if you were scheduled for a shift that started the day before your day off and ended early in the morning on your day off, would you work that shift?

In this story, one person is in this situation and is told he has to work the entire shift. But he has a flight to catch that morning!

Let’s see how he handles the situation.

Work the overnight before holiday starts? Sure thing! My coworker and I worked at a fast food chain together that stayed open 24 hours. If you were unlucky enough to get an overnight, you start at 11pm and finish at 8am. If you are unlucky enough to get the overnights, you’re almost guaranteed to be unlucky enough to work one before your holiday. Meaning you technically work 8 hours on your first day of holiday.

The manager sounds horrible.

My friend had requested their holiday in advance and stated on the request they had a plane flight that very day so could not do an overnight shift the night before. The scheduling manager didn’t care so scheduled them on an overnight anyway. Friend was angry, asked them again to change it and they refused. Friend then clarified their holiday began ON THAT DAY, to which the manager said yes.

Here’s how the friend handled the situation.

Friend then showed up for his overnight, completed one hour and clocked off at exactly midnight. When asked why they were “walking off their shift” he informed the manager that today was officially his holiday so he didn’t have to work, left the store and went on vacation as planned. Surprisingly they didn’t argue with him on it though they weren’t pleased! They tried to look as issuing a warning but had to settle with a stern “please tell us next time and we’ll sort out the problem” when he got back. I am pleased to say they are a little more cautious about giving people an overnight before their holiday time though…

A day off should be a day off. It sounds like the manager learned that lesson.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

One person thinks the way management handled this situation sounds illegal.

I think they knew what they were doing too.

It sounds like the manager learned his lesson!

