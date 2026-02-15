Employee Received A Call From A Customer Complaining That Their Glass Conservatory Was Cold During A Cold Winter Night, So He Hung Up Quickly

Some customers complain about even the most natural things.

In this story, a customer service employee received a call from a customer complaining about a cold conservatory.

The issue happened on the coldest night of the year, right in the middle of winter.

So… was the complaint even valid? Let’s find out!

Unbelievable, but 100% true After many, many years working in customer service in shops and call centres, I finally had enough. This was a couple of years ago. I quit my job to get another where I don’t need to deal with the public. Yes, these jobs do exist.

This was the final straw…

The final straw that broke the camel’s back was one of my last calls. It went something like this. Me: Hello. You’re through to (Name). How can I help you? Caller: I’m calling up to complain about my conservatory being too cold. Me: You’re calling up to complain that your conservatory is too cold. Is that right? Caller: Yes.

This man confirmed with the caller that their conservatory was too cold.

Me: You’re calling up to complain that your conservatory is too cold. It is the coldest night of the year we have had so far. It just so happens to be in the middle of winter. You are calling to complain that your conservatory is too cold. It is a structure that is made from 90 percent glass. Right? Caller: Yes.

He told them to call back in the summer.

Me: What would you like me to do about this? Caller: Blah, blah, blah. Me: Call back in the summer. Then complain that your conservatory is too hot.

He ended the call.

The call was ended by me. I probably, along with you, have countless examples of these types of calls. I really do wonder how these people can even open their front door in the morning. They probably need detailed instructions.

Some problems don’t need fixing, just a change of seasons.

