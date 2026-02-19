Employee Worked Under A Petty And Impatient Boss, So His Coworker Played Small Office Tricks To Drive Their Boss Insane Without Even Realizing It

Surviving the workplace sometimes means dealing with a petty boss.

The following story is about an employee whose boss constantly blamed employees for minor hassles.

His coworker, Thom, quietly started playing harmless pranks on their boss to “get even.”

The boss grew increasingly frustrated without ever realizing why.

Read the full story below for all the details.

My coworker had the pettiest of revenges with our tantrum-throwing boss Our boss was a petty tyrant. He would do things that put us in difficult situations. Then yell at us while blaming us for the hassle. Best of all, he was an impatient man-child.

Meet Thom…

My coworker, Thom, was stuck in the office more than I was. Poor guy. Thom’s petty revenge was driving our boss more insane. Yet our boss had no idea he was doing it.

Their boss would always print something out and try to get it from the printer.

Our boss had the nice big office up front. The printers were in the back. Thom and I sat in the cube farm between them. The boss would print out something then quickly and impatiently sprint to pick up what he printed. He was hyper-focused on getting that printout. Most times, the laser printer spun up, and our boss moved from his office. Thom would get up from his cube and get in his way.

Thom would get in their boss’s way.

He would walk slowly to the printers, or he would be carefully carrying a coffee cup that was filled to the top. Or waddling awkwardly towards the bathroom. Sometimes, he would do that side “which way are you gonna go” hopping as they tried to dodge each other. But Thom never got it right and they ended up running into each other.

The boss’s blood pressure would rise up every time.

I watched this happen whenever I was in the office. Thom was doing this multiple times per day. Our boss had no idea, but his blood pressure went up every time he went to retrieve a printout. Thank you, Thom. Against all odds, you made that place a tiny bit more tolerable.

Lol. Petty, indeed. Let’s check out the comments of other people.

Short and hilarious.

This would have been a really funny scene, says this user.

This person shares a similar experience with their dog.

People are loving the revenge idea.

Finally, here’s another one…

Sometimes, the best revenge is just standing in the way… literally.

