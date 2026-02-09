Employee’s Boss Flushed His Leftover Cereal Down The Customer Restroom Toilet, So Employee Was Finally Forced To Speak Up To Save The Store’s Reputation

Customer restrooms are meant for customers, not experiments with breakfast cereal.

One employee found themselves cleaning up after their immature boss when he insisted on flushing his leftover breakfast down the toilet.

Before long, the employee wasn’t sure how much more they could take.

AITAH for telling my boss to please dispose of his cereal properly? My boss eats Cocoa Puffs for lunch every day. If he doesn’t finish the entire bowl, he disposes of the remaining cereal by flushing it down the toilet.

There’s one big problem with this.

However, instead of using his restroom, he uses the one that customers and I use. Both restrooms are one person at a time — not multi-stall restrooms — just to clarify. The issue is that the customer toilet has problems flushing at times.

This leaves a giant mess for this employee to clean up — and explain to customers.

So he thinks he flushes these brown cereal pieces down, but they don’t always go down without multiple flushes. I returned from lunch once and had to flush them down myself. It’s just embarrassing because it looks like a kid messed in there and didn’t flush.

Finally, they speak up.

So I politely asked if he could find another way to dispose of his cereal because I think it looks bad if a customer goes in there and sees that. So, AITAH for saying something?

