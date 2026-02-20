Family Goes Out Of Their Way Not To Park In Front Of Their Annoying Neighbor’s House, But The Neighbor Calls The Cops On Them

Imagine living next to a neighbor who gets really upset whenever someone parks in front of her house. Would you avoid parking in front of her house, or would you park there anyway since it’s perfectly legal to do so?

In this story, one family goes out of their way to avoid parking in front of the neighbor’s house, but their thoughtfulness is only repaid by a call to the police.

Keep reading to find out how they retaliate.

Can’t park in my driveway? OK, I’ll block parking in front of your house. Many years ago we lived in a rental house in a cul-de-sac. One of the neighbors refused to interact with us because we were only renters while she owned her house. Whenever anyone parked in front of her house she would demand they move their car because that was her parking spots.

They went out of their way not to park in front of the neighbor’s house.

Well one weekend we were having a birthday party for our kid. We had to double park cars in our driveway to accommodate the extra vehicles and avoid parking in front of her house. This meant two of the cars overlapped the sidewalk a little. We’re in a cul-de-sac, kids play in the street all the time so it didn’t block anyone from walking past.

The neighbor called the cops.

Midway through the party we have a couple cops show up. Our neighbor called them to complain because her daughter couldn’t ride her bike on the sidewalk due to our parking. She could have easily gone around the cars and the cops agreed it was stupid but technically it was illegal to park on the sidewalk and we’d have to move the cars.

The cops told them where it was legal to park.

I told them we had issues with the neighbor when we parked in front of her house. And they said street parking is public parking and free for anyone as long as the vehicle didn’t remain there for an extended period of time. Cue malicious compliance.

We moved the double parked cars to in front of her house and from then on we always parked at least one of our cars in front of her house even if there was room in our driveway and parked it in such a way to block any other cars from parking in front of her house.

The neighbor brought that on herself, and she can’t even complain to the cops.

