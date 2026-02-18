Fast Food Employee With Two Jobs Feels Bad About Constantly Turning Down Overtime Work, But She Simply Doesn’t Have Any Extra Time

People aren’t superhuman and we can only do so much work before we need some downtime.

And folks who work two jobs, like the person who wrote this story, can’t be expected to work overtime on top of grinding it out more than most workers do.

Read her story below and see what you think about her turning down extra work at one of her gigs.

AITA for always saying no to extra shifts at work? “I work two jobs, and share a car with my boyfriend who also has two jobs. I just moved here and started a job at McDonald’s.

She just can’t do it…

My manager asks me all the time if I can come in on short notice and I feel really bad saying no but 9/10 times he asks I can’t because either I have work at my other job or my boyfriend needs the car. I don’t know how but he always seems to ask me to work on days I really can’t and never when I’m free.

But she feels bad about it…

I want to help out more and feel like a jerk when everyone else is working all the time.”

There are only so many hours in the day, so you can’t always do everything you want!

