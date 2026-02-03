He Got Fired Because The Company Was Going Through Difficulties, And Now He Is Having Trouble Adjusting And Moving On To A New Position

When you get fired from a job, it will impact every aspect of your life, and it can be very hard to adjust.

What would you do if you were let go from a job that you knew you were good at because the company was having issues?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, and he is having trouble adjusting and starting the process of finding something new.

I just got laid off today I kind of saw the signs when the manager started diverting my duties to others and avoided talking to me.

The writing was definitely on the wall.

It was pretty much confirmed when they didn’t put my name as point of contact for our alarm permit. I was told we had poor sales and they could no longer afford me.

It is difficult to go through this type of thing.

I tried my best to keep myself cool and not make a fuss and just grabbed my things and walked out. I just finished applying for unemployment and hope they approve it.

It takes time for the mind to adjust.

I tried to look up job search tips but nothing is getting into my head right now. My tears are forming as I type this so it looks like my emotions have finally caught up. I want to cry my heart out but I don’t want to let my brother see or hear it.

There is nothing to be embarrassed about.

I don’t want to tell anyone because they’ll just ask me what I’m doing to find a new job. I know what I should be doing but I can’t bring myself to do anything right now. They said they couldn’t afford me, but I know that’s not really what’s up.

They just give a lame excuse to get rid of people sometimes.

Two years ago we lost a department manager and the store manager. I was handling pretty much everything except for hiring and scheduling until they found a new manager. But we were still without a dept manager so the new manager took that role while I did what I had been doing.

Managers don’t like being told that you can’t take on more work.

The new manager was trying to hand some of his job on me but I told him I couldn’t do both after trying it for a month. They eventually brought back a former employee who is the brother of a manager at HQ and was fired previously for missing too many days work.

This company is being poorly run.

The place has been losing sales for 8 years so it’s only a matter of when the owner decides it’s no longer worth paying out of his pocket to keep the place up. It’s crazy that I first got hired to do IT for the store, then I ended up learning to code on my own to generate and e-mail orders from a spreadsheet, which they still use to this day.

At least he has a little bit of a cushion.

I have 9k in savings which isn’t much. I also have 13k in 401k in case things really go south. For now I just want to feel bad and maybe relax for a bit because I feel like a mess right now.

Losing a job is a huge change in life, and sometimes it takes time to adjust and move on to something new.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

It is a terrible thing to deal with.

Yeah, why can’t they wait just a little longer.

It can be hard to enjoy the time off.

This is almost certainly true.

Getting fired can be devastating in your life.

