Her Employer Lied And Made Up False Documentation In Order To Fire Her, So She Gathered The True Documents And Sued Them, Winning 5+ Years Salary While Also Helping Other Employees Find New Jobs

Working for a good company can be rewarding not only in the money you make, but in the positive experiences you have.

What would you do if the company you loved got passed on to a new owner, who made lots of terrible changes, including lying in order to fire you?

That is what happened to the employee in this story, so she gathered up her documentation and sued them for five years salary while also helping other employees find new jobs.

Treat me horribly. That’s going to cost you 5 years salary! First, some background.

A bit over 6 months prior to the start of this story, we had a change up at the company I worked for. The old owner was a great guy that was retiring and handing the company off to his son, a real jerk just out of business school type.

Of course, he wants to change things he doesn’t understand.

The son, with the mentality that the company is now his, went about restructuring, namely reassigning teams to different projects, and leaving those that remained in their old positions to pick up double, if not triple, the workload. He did this all in the name of saving a little money.

Nobody was safe from his changes.

Unfortunately my department (safety/engineering, of which I was the team lead) was not spared from this effort. In the end I had it out with the boss and department head, ultimately costing the company 3 months of my entire department working 80+ hour weeks, and forcing a huge year end bonus to be paid out to us.

Sometimes having the boss like you is a bad thing.

Unfortunately after my initial meeting with the new boss (i.e. the son), he took a liking to me (in a really bad way). Essentially he really liked me, and wanted to go out with me, or sleep with me, or however you want to put it.

This is getting very inappropriate.

He even enlisted his friends and secretaries to help him! It went on for months, just blatant harassment. They even made comments about me losing my late husband, that I should just get back on the horse (so to speak). I kept everything, every email, every voice mail, and went to my best friend who happens to be a really good lawyer (a contract lawyer, to be exact; so not exactly their area of expertise, but they knew enough to help).

Hopefully this will get them to stop.

This friend drafted a letter to the boss, essentially a “stop or we’re going to start a big case over this” kind of thing, and yah everything stopped. However, I was then moved from working in-office to a work-from-home arrangement.

They aren’t happy that she stood up to the boss.

I knew what was coming: they were going to do their best to get rid of me, so I started documenting everything. But as luck would happen I received an email chain from the bosses, a good friend of mine in the office, who was in the email chain added me to the cc list.

Make sure to print that email right away.

And wouldn’t you know, it was back-and-forth communication of them discussing how they would get rid of me and pin the blame on me. The email chain was just disgusting. They hated me so badly and wanted me gone, but because of my contract they would have to buy me out.

Of course, they don’t want to honor the contract.

But being the cheapskates they are you know they wanted me gone for free, so the company bosses started a campaign to try and torment me. They first tried to say that because now I work from home they were required to install cameras in my home office to make sure I was being productive; luckily that did not work (you have to love contracts).

Her team seems to really like her.

They also tried assigning and impossible workload to me, but luckily my team and I were almost like family and they picked up the slack. After 3 months of this crap I get an email and a phone call from the HR department saying I was getting laid off indefinitely because there was just no work for me.

They just won’t give up.

This was completely false given that we had several dozen projects we were working on. (On a side note: in Ontario there is no such thing as a layoff, as—in the court’s eyes—being laid off is considered an active dismissal, which is essentially the same as being fired) After this conversation with HR I call my lawyer friend, almost in tears just shouting “look what they are doing to me! HELP!”

The lawyer is seeing dollar signs.

She calms me down and tells me “this is such a good thing: we have so much evidence against them.” I had already forwarded and printed everything off that was sent to me, and it was lucky I did because a scant few hours after I was laid off my computer was remotely wiped clean; everything was gone, leaving just a blank desktop.

Deleting important records like this is often illegal.

When I called the HR department to get copies of all my filed complaints, what do you know: everything was gone. In their place was a bunch of fake reprimands that never happened—that I never signed or saw—dating months and months back, and all signed by the new boss, despite the fact that they were dated before he ever took control of the company.

Keeping good records is important in these cases.

It was clear they were totally fake, but I got copies of everything to add to my stack of records. I texted all my old colleagues to let them know what was happening, and that I am basically gone. Like I said earlier, we were like family, and with me on the way out they started looking for better employment.

Who would ever trust this company again?

Not only that, but they contacted all their friends who worked for the company to do the same. I was “laid off” on a Monday, and on Thursday I walked into the office with my employment lawyer. I swear, the main secretary was on the phone to security the second she saw me walk in, and they were at the door in a matter of a minute.

This lawyer means business.

My lawyer simply handed her a legal document: a summons to meet for mediation at his office on the next Friday. During the following week I received so many calls and text messages from the bosses, friends, secretaries, and people I knew in the office to just be friendly with the owner, to just drop it, and that they wanted to bring me back and forget about everything (like hell I was going back to such a hostile work environment).

I hope they brought their wallets.

Friday finally comes and into my lawyer’s office my former boss walks in with a squad of 4 of his lawyers to settle the matter. And off the bat he offers me 3 months severance to end all of this because I didn’t have any evidence to rebut the fake paperwork they had on file.

Ha! They think she doesn’t have documentation?

At this point my lawyer starts to bring out all the paperwork we had, namely copies of every complaint I had ever filed which were all signed by the bosses, HR, and myself. Luckily for our case, I had made sure to take a copy of each complaint when it was written up. They didn’t think I had anything? Oh boy were they wrong.

The forgeries would make them look even worse to the courts.

My lawyer made the case that in court it’d be obvious that all the paperwork they had on their end were forgeries: nothing was signed by me, and he pointed out that there were dates with the boss’ signature where he wasn’t in the country, let along working for the company yet. At that point the boss and his lawyers went to speak privately.

They are grasping at straws now.

After about a half an hour they came back with a much better offer: a full year’s salary. But my lawyer was like “nah, we’ll just go with what the contract says plus go for damages in court.”

She is going to get what she is entitled to.

Given the recent change-over at the company, the lawyers seemed to know they couldn’t afford this going to court, not to mention it would be so bad for the company’s reputation. So they basically rolled over and asked “what do you want?”.

Good for her. She likely deserves even more.

We demanded 5 years salary + the average bonus I would have made for each year + all the legal fees paid. It was a big big win. But it didn’t end there. I got a taste of blood and wanted more. I made phone calls to several companies where I had contacts and found jobs for every member of my team (and several members of other teams).

No mercy!

By the end of a week the company lost 10 of its most talented people. Not to mention most of those people had friends and colleagues that ended up following them to their new employers. The fallout was pretty bad. Before all of this they had the pick of the litter when new university students graduated. But now—because they lost almost all of their senior people—they had no one to mentor new employees.

This type of bad reputation can really hurt a company.

Plus word got out fast how they treat workers like crap, so no one with any talent would even think of getting near the company. As of today the company is just a shell of its former self. It’s still big, but it bleeds money. They also now have a problem with permanent staffing and are paying out the nose to hire subcontractors.

All because the new owner made stupid changes.

Let’s just say they don’t make money like they used to. In fact, they have not started any new projects in something like 9 months. If something isn’t done on the side of management to improve things fast, they will likely be going bankrupt in the very near future.

Them going out of business would be nothing more than they deserve due to the new bosses stupidity.

