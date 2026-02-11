Her Friend’s Annoying Boyfriend Kept Criticizing How She Drives, So She Taught Him A Lesson By Letting Him Park Her Car

Imagine being in a friend group where one of your friends is dating a guy you find really annoying. What would you do if he kept criticizing the way you drive? Would you ignore him for the sake of friendship or would you take the first opportunity to teach him a lesson?

The woman in this story was in this exact situation, and she choose the second approach. Let’s read all about it.

You want to show me how to park my car? have fun handleing a car that does not baby you! Back in secondary school, i (then 18F) went to a friends 18th birthday party. The plan was to have cake and give presents at the birthday girls home, then drive into the city centre for a meal, followed by drinks in a bar. Since i did not live close by, i would drive there and back home afterwards in my car either way, so i volunteered to be one of the drivers for the night. The two other people that would drive the party guests around were a family member of the birthday girl as well as a guy i will call Peter.

Here’s the deal on Peter…

Peter was the boyfriend of Amy, a girl in the same friends group as me and birthday girl. Our group had the rule that, unless something was explicitly labled as a girls day, all invitations included our respective romantic partners as a +1. From what i could tell, Peter was not close to anyone in our group other than Amy, but they only ever showed up together. I am not kidding, Amy once refused an invitation to my birthday party because Peter would be busy with his studies that night. I never got along great with Peter, but i always acted civil and polite around him.

She didn’t feel comfortable driving as fast as the other cars.

Birthday girl lived in a part of town i had never been to befor. While driving from her place to the restaurants, we drove through a stretch of road that had several hard to see curves, with several intersections and trafic lights and several lines of road in each direction. The road is crowded with cars that drove at the speed limit. I did try not to drive too slow, as not to block trafic, but i had to drive a little below speed limit.

Peter really does sound annoying.

When we reach the restaurant, Peter pulls me aside. Peter: ” You do know that you can cause accidents by driving too slow, don’t you?” Me, anoyed, since i am an experienced driver and he has no reason to lecture me: ” Yes, i know. But i never drove on that road befor, so i could not go full speed while navigating safely in that trafic. Also, i am not sure that driving between 40 and 45 km/h in a 50 km/h zone can be actually considered too slow.” He sneers and leaves to join Amy at the tables.

Her car had some problems.

Later, we drove to a different part of town for drinks. Mine was the last car to enter the parking lot, so the other cars had already parked by the time i found an empty spot. Now, there is something you should know about my car: It was a solid working car, but a bit on the older side. It drove well, but was missing some amenities newer cars had. Most anoyingly, it did not have hydraulic power steering. As a result, it was very hard to adjust the wheels while that car was standing still. It was possible, but did require some elbow grease. I was used to it and could move the steering wheel while standing with little problem, but i had also adjusted the way i drove to make it possible to do most adjusting while the car is still moving. Among other things, i was very careful while parking, as correcting the cars position mid-parking required wheel adjustment while standing still.

Peter seemed to imply she didn’t know how to park.

I was letting my car roll slowly into the right position to get into the parking spot in one move. Just befor i got to the spot where i had to start turning the steering wheel to get the right angle without having to stop, Peter left the group waiting for us and walked over to my car. I lowered my window. Peter, in the most condecending tone i have ever heard: “Well, how about i help you out and park that car for you, huh?”

He opened himself up to the perfect opportunity for malicious compliance.

I was just about to explain to him just what i thought about condecending jerks like him, when my eyes fell on his car. His brand new car his parents bought him when he got his licence. His nice car with all the amenities you could imagine. Cue the malicious compliance: I let my car roll up further, to the exact spot where the wheels had be fully adjusted in order for the car to fit into the spot. Then i shut off the motor, smiled and said “You know what? That sounds like a wonderful idea!” and exited my car. He took my keys, started the motor, grabbed the steering wheel and suddendly froze. His face turned to me with a scared look in his eyes.

It seems that he learned his lesson.

Peter: “Does your car not have power steering?” Me, with the biggest grin: “Nope. Now go on, show me how to park my car!” He had to adjust while standing several times until my car was finally in the spot. The friends in my car had a very hard time supressing their laughter. He exited, handed me the keys and did not even look at me for the rest of the night. I think i even saw him rubbing his upper arms in pain a couple of times. He never bothered me again.

