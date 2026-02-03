His Girlfriend Made A Big Fuss About Him Missing Her Call While He Was With His Family, So Now This Man Is Reconsidering The Whole Relationship

Some people are just too different to have a healthy relationship together.

This man was with his family when he missed his girlfriend’s call. He tried to call her minutes later, but she was already very upset with him. So now, he’s reconsidering all their differences and contemplating breaking up.

Is he overreacting? Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITAH for reconsidering my relationship after a fight over a missed call? I (27M) live in a different country from my parents and sister, and only see them about twice a year (roughly 1.5–2 months total). Yesterday, while I was talking with them, my girlfriend (21F) called me unexpectedly. I didn’t answer because I was mid-conversation. I texted her immediately, saying I was with my family, and called her back about 4 minutes later. She didn’t answer and later said she was already on her way to volleyball. After that, she got very upset and said I “never cared,” that I “never answer her calls,” and that she has “zero respect” for me. This confused me because I talk to her every day without fail, usually call her every night, and often call 2–3 times a day. She also rarely calls me first, which made this situation unexpected.

This man started reconsidering his relationship with his girlfriend.

She says I don’t prioritize her enough and believes she should come before everyone else, including my family. I tried explaining that I rarely see my parents and that the limited time I get with them matters to me, but she stayed focused on the missed call and said I “couldn’t even find two minutes” for her. This argument made me step back and question the bigger picture. She’s very religious (biblical literalist) and wants to get married young, and she expects that future with me. I’m agnostic/atheist, value science, education, and curiosity, and our worldviews and long-term expectations don’t really align. Now I’m wondering if I’m overreacting, or if this fight just revealed deeper incompatibilities about priorities and the future. AITAH?

