HOA Only Allows Dogs And Cats, But One Homeowner Owns A Goat He Tried To Pass Off As A Dog

Imagine having an unusual pet. If you moved into an HOA that only allowed common pets like cats and dogs, would you be honest about your pet, refuse to move into that HOA, or tell them about the pet and hope they’d make an exception?

In this story, one man owns a goat, which is not allowed by the HOA. He doesn’t want to get rid of his goat, but he also can’t find a home for sale that’s not part of an HOA. He’s not sure what to do.

Keep reading to see how the HOA found out about his goat.

AITA for telling my HOA my goat is a dog? So i’ve always hated HOAs and so has my wife and I promised we would never live in an HOA but unfortunately I had to break that promise when I had to move to a new location for work and the only house I could find for sale within an hour radius was with HOAs. Well that HOA only allows dogs and cats and we have a pet goat. The goat is house trained and uses the bathroom in my backyard. My wife and I only usually walk him when its dark outside so people usually just think he’s a dog if they see him but generally we don’t tell people we have a pet at all unless we really trust them.

There’s a problem neighbor in the neighborhood.

We told the HOA we have a dog. This lasted for a few months and some people noticed my dog looked funny but usually didn’t give a care or they noticed it was a goat and talked to me about it and weren’t snitches about it. Well the neighborhood snitch, Julie was snooping around and peaked into my yard and got pictures of the goat and posted it on the nextdoor app. She literally goes around and posts pictures of people’s HOA violations like fences being too short/tall, wrong curtains etc and posts it on next-door for the HOA to fine.

He does not want to get rid of his pet.

Now my HOA wants me to get rid of the goat despite the fact that he’s basically a dog in the sense that he’s house trained, doesn’t chew up my stuff and acts like a dog. He never bothered anyone yet the HOA wants him gone. If anything he’s better than the dogs as he doesn’t make noises nor does he run after the mailmen. My goat is my best friend and he’s been with me for a while and I can’t bear the thought of getting rid of him.

Moving isn’t an option.

And Ive got nowhere else to go because every freaking house in this area of nevada is under an HOA and nevada by far has the worst HOAs. The HOA i live in had a water leak for like 6 months and it was calculated under the time it took for them to fix it (really a resident not the HOA fixed it) they wasted tens of thousands of gallons of water despite the fact those same jerks fined other people for excessive water usage.

If the goat were creating some sort of problem, I could understand the HOA’s stance, but it’s not. Let’s see whose side Reddit is on.

