Homeowner Gets Support From Neighbors To Have A Dog Park Built In The Neighborhood, But One Dad Would Rather Have A Playground For His Kids

Imagine finding out that an unused piece of land in your neighborhood is going to be turned into something the community can use.

If you really wanted a dog park, would you cross your fingers and hope the decision makers decide to build a dog park, or would you take action to try to make your wish come true?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation, and she puts in a lot of effort to raise support for her dream of a neighborhood dog park. The problem is that if there’s a dog park there won’t be a playground.

Now, she’s wondering if she messed up. Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for stopping a playground from being built in my neighborhood? There’s this patch of undeveloped land that been just sitting there for a while. Recently it was decided that they’re finally going to turn into something! There were a few choices put forward towards the community – playground for children, basketball court, outdoor gym, BBQ pits, garden, dog park etc. The one that really caught my eye was a dog park. I have a dog so to me it would be great if I lived right next to a place for dogs to play. So I campaigned for it. I went around and talked to a lot of people and got their support. I posted online about it.

She wasn’t the only one who liked the idea.

Some of the people I talked to were against the idea because they just didn’t like it or wanted something else, but that’s to be expected – can’t have everyone on your side after all. But most people were for it. A lot of people just assumed it was going to be a playground and didn’t even know we had a say. Once I got the support I went to the officials and now the patch of land is going to be a dog park!

One dad was pretty vocal about his disappointment.

While most people are happy, I’ve gotten some really negative attention from a few individuals, particularly Ben. Ben really wanted a playground for his kids. He says that it would have turned into a playground if I hadn’t interfered. I pointed out that if he wanted one so bad then he could have done the same thing I did and went around to get support for it. He says that’s “unfair” because he doesn’t have the “time or energy”. He says that once I learned that some people wanted a playground I should have just stopped because kids are more important than dogs.

She defended the decision to make it a dog park.

I said that since it’s land for the community then what the community as a whole is more important that what he as an individual wants. And when I was going around talking to as many people as I could only the minority wanted a playground, a basketball court, or a garden etc. If a lot of people didn’t want a dog park and wanted something else I wouldn’t have been able to get the support that I did. There’s actually more people with dogs than with kids in the area I live in. There’s also already a small playground, but it’s further away and a bit run down and old. Then he called me some unkind names, accused me of “brainwashing” everyone into “hating” children, said something about how it’s a “popularity contest” (claiming that because I’m a girl I can bat my eyes and get what I want more than him, a middle aged guy) and how my parents didn’t bring me up right.

But she defends what her parents taught her.

My parents taught me that if I want something to go and fight for it. So I did. AITA for pushing for getting a dog park built because I wanted it more instead of a playground in my community?

That dad is just making excuses for his laziness. She’s right. If Ben wanted a playground so much, he could’ve tried to raise support for it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks she did the right thing.

Here’s more support for her hard work.

There’s nothing stopping Ben from gaining support for a playground.

It probably depends on how big the piece of land is.

If you want something, you have to fight for it.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.