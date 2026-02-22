Homeowner Is Upset That The Neighbor’s Trampoline Is Partly On Her Property, But The HOA Is In No Rush To Enforce The Rules

Imagine living in an HOA community and knowing that your next door neighbor was breaking one of the rules. Would you talk to the neighbor about it or go to the HOA?

In this story, one homeowner is in this exact situation, and she decides to go to the HOA. What’s shocking is how the HOA responds to the complaint.

Let’s read all about it.

Can someone explain what might be going on here? I recently bought my first home in a brand new townhome community. The residents next door (renters/tenants) erected a huge trampoline in the back yard that encroaches over my property. They did this in early September.

They shouldn’t have a trampoline in their backyard at all.

I reviewed the ARC guidelines and this is a violation (you can only erect a trampoline within a fenced backyard, and there’s is not in fenced). Why they decided to put the trampoline towards my side and not in the middle of their yard, I have no idea. But what’s been happening is that when their kids get on it I’m hearing them loud and clear, and they have visibility into my living room so there’s lack of privacy. Also, the tenant neighbors on the other side of me crosses over my yard with their kids to jump on it too 🤦🏾‍♀️

The HOA doesn’t seem to be in a rush to solve the problem.

I wrote the HOA to let them know of the violation and that part of the trampoline sits on my property. That was in middle of September. Here we are almost 3 months and it’s still there. Each time I write for an update, they tell me it’s being assessed with the homeowner and that they can’t share details.

She really needs them to move the trampoline.

I let them know, I will be putting a fence in my yard soon (already approved from HOA) and need them to move the trampoline off my property. But I guess that means nothing to them. FYI there have been other issues with these renters and so I prefer not to ask them personally. Can anyone tell me what might be going on here and why it is taking so long?

I’m really surprised that the HOA didn’t make the neighbors remove the trampoline right away since it’s against the rules. HOAs usually love rules.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks is going on in this story.

One person suggests talking to the neighbors’ landlord.

Here’s a suggestion about how to get the trampoline moved before the fence is installed.

This person asks a good question.

Trampolines can be dangerous.

The HOA’s reaction is baffling.

