Homeowners In HOA Own Three Dogs, But Since Two Of The Dogs Looks Similar, They Told The HOA They Only Own Two

Imagine moving into an HOA that has rules about how many pets you could have. If you had more pets than the rules allowed, would you move somewhere else, ask the HOA for an exception, rehome some of the pets, or lie to the HOA?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation and has chosen to lie about how many pets they have. Now, they’re wondering if this is actually the wrong thing to do.

Keep reading for all the detials.

AITA for owning 3 dogs, against my hoas 2 dog rule? My parents moved to a retirement neighborhood, so I moved into their neighborhood after my job required me to move to their state. We have 3 dogs however, 2 of them look almost the same so we would never walk all 3 at once. It worked for 2 years.

This was convenient timing!

Well my body neighbor has been telling everyone we have 3 dogs and complaining about it on nextdoor. The HOA asked to investigate. One of my dogs was at the vet so I said go ahead.

The neighbor was not happy.

They walked through the house and the neighbor was outside. She later walked up to me all ug saying “did the HOA find your dog?” I said no they didn’t, mind your own business. She then went on to nextdoor to complain again, but the rest of the neighborhood is calling her crazy

I mean, they are breaking the HOA rules, so I can see the neighbor’s point. However, is it really that big of a deal? The neighbor could just mind her own business.

Reddit was pretty split on their thoughts about this story.

One person finds the situation funny.

Another person thinks OP is clearly in the wrong.

This person is completely on OP’s side.

But this person calls OP “a bad neighbor.”

If you can’t follow the HOA rules, move somewhere else.

