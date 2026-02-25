Hot Air Balloon Lands In An HOA Neighborhood, So The HOA President Sends Out An Email She Clearly Didn’t Think Through

Imagine living in a neighborhood where seeing a hot air balloon land in your yard is no big deal because it has been happening forever. What would you do if the HOA president was furious about this happening and demanded that it never happen again?

In this story, one resident in an HOA is experiencing this exact situation, and they think the HOA president either didn’t think about or didn’t understand what she’s really asking.

HOA president just told the entire neighborhood to commit a federal felony. Yes, really. So a hot air balloon legally lands on my neighbor’s five acre property here in Bonney Lake Washington (Chinook Meadows). Homeowner waves, everyone’s chill. Balloons have landed here since it was a dirt covered cow field 20 years ago. I saw them land for years as we were one of the first homes built in the community. It’s super cool to watch.

The HOA president is out of her mind!

Then our HOA president Whitley blasts an email to the whole community saying: • “Residents are NOT allowed to let balloons land” • “Residents should take steps to stop it” Cool cool… except interfering with an aircraft landing is literally a federal felony. Sixteen years. Massive fines. Handcuffs. Orange jumpsuit. The whole “your life is over” package. And HOAs have zero power over airspace. Zip. None. They can’t even tell you what color to paint your mailbox without a small war, but sure, let’s regulate aviation. And here’s the kicker… she did this possibly without board approval, it likely won’t even be covered by D and O insurance. Imagine nuking our entire HOA financially because you got mad at a balloon.

I’m sitting here wondering what planet I live on. What would your HOA do if the president ordered hundreds of people to break federal law because she personally doesn’t like floating rainbows with a flame thrower and a picnic basket safely landing on private property. Should she send a correction? Step down? Enroll in Aviation Law 101? I honestly need to know how far off the rails this is, because I’m starting to feel like an NPC in someone else’s glitchy simulation.

