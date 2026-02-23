HR Employee Was Constantly Talked Down To By A Toxic Manager, So When She Landed A New Job Her Departure Forced The Boss To Cancel Her Vacation

Sometimes the people in charge forget that respect is a two-way street.

So when one HR worker found herself repeatedly talked down to by her toxic manager, she began counting the days until she could walk away for good.

And she decided to time her exist at the most malicious time possible.

One of us has to be on-site… I currently work in HR for a company that has been mistreating its employees and frequently talks down to them. It’s only been about six months since I started here, and I noticed it pretty quickly. After I mentioned it to the most guilty manager, I began getting talked down to.

At one time, after I called out sick, I got reprimanded, stating that I had to be on-site whenever my manager was not. This was the first time it was being mentioned to me, though. So I can’t be sick if she’s out… They couldn’t find anything else to fuss at me about, so that was it.

Over the past few months, I’ve built a relationship with the hourly employees, who are in a union. They tell me about whispers around the plant, future plans, who’s thinking about quitting, family stuff—really just whatever they want to talk about.

Recently, I landed a great job, which I start in a couple of weeks. I found out that my manager is going to be out of town the week before I’m supposed to start my new job. My plan was to work up until I start the new job, but then I was talked down to AGAIN by this same toxic manager.

So I went into her office and told her that I know she isn’t supposed to be at work on XYZ dates, but she would have to be since one of us has to be on-site and I’ll no longer work here then. Needless to say, she was pretty upset that she had to change her plans, and I’ve been getting the evil eye from her since I dropped my notice. I’ve been hearing her complaining to coworkers about how she had to cancel her trip, but she’s been extremely nice to my face and hasn’t talked down to me once.

