Korean Homeowner Asked Her Dinner Party Guests To Take Their Shoes Off Inside The House, But One Guest Got Furious And Stormed Off

Being a house guest means respecting the homeowner’s wishes.

This woman held a dinner party in her house. She politely requested her guests to take off their shoes, but one guest took it harder than the others.

Read the full story below for more details.

AITA for insisting that guests in my home take off their shoes I (28F) am British but ethnically Korean, and I was brought up to always take my shoes off indoors. It’s a big part of Korean culture not to wear shoes indoors. I know not everyone does that in their own homes, but in my home, I don’t wear shoes, and I don’t want others wearing shoes either, so I politely ask guests to take their shoes off. Recently, I hosted a dinner party for about 8 friends. Nobody had a problem except one who said her shoes were part of her outfit and she didn’t want to take them off. I told her I’m sorry, but I insist, and she got angry. She refused and ended up storming off. Am I the jerk?

Good riddance to her, shoes carry loads of germs, anyway.

Let’s see what other people in the comments are saying.

This one shares their personal opinion.

Here’s a hilarious comment.

Another valid point.

This makes sense.

And people are taking her side.

Your party, your house, your rules.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.