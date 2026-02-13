New Employee Started As A Delivery Driver For Domino’s, But He Struggled With Some Tasks He Was Expected To Do Even Without Proper Training

First jobs can be overwhelming, especially without proper guidance.

How my first night went Recently, I got hired at Domino’s as a delivery driver. For the first 1.5 hours, I did paperwork and a ride-along. All seemed well, but I was a bit over my head because nobody really told me how to do anything. Or if they did, they didn’t explain what any of the phrasing meant.

The deliveries themselves were the easy part. Except for the massive thunderstorm during the duration of my shift. I made about $45 in tips in a few hours. Then, I did the dishes before going home.

Overall, it was a pretty good experience. One of the other drivers was kind of a jerk about me not knowing how to do anything. But I never got any training on how to do this. I didn’t know how to do tip audits, so I had a bit of trouble with the cash tips at the end. Can anyone explain how those work?

No work is perfect, but you can at least make something good out of it.

