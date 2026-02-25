Manager Doesn’t Like An Employee And Complains About Everything He Does, So He Ends Up Transferring To A Different Store

Imagine working at a gas station, but your manager complains about absolutely everything you do. Would you keep working there or quit?

Horrible Ex-Manager finally gets what she deserves. (Long post) I currently work at a petrol station that is part of a large chain, I have worked for the company for almost two years. I started at a store close to where I live, but while working at this store my manager was just horrible. I’ll call her Sue. Sue would constantly berate me while working, for the smallest mistakes. Mostly for no reason though. Nothing I did was good enough for her, and she was a complete control freak.

She would put me down as well, she always asked if I did well in school, and if I had trouble concentrating. When I told her I did well, she said “I don’t believe you, you cannot even understand simple directions, you must have learning issues.” I was actually a decent worker, but for some reason, she hated me.

If I was at the console keeping an eye on the forecourt, she would yell at me to stock. If it wasn’t busy and I was stocking, she would yell at me for not paying attention to the forecourt. It was miserable working for her, not to mention she only gave me 3 hour shifts. The one good thing about working at the store was one of my co-workers, lets call him Steve. Steve was awesome. He was a middle-aged man who was just the nicest guy ever. Really funny and awesome to work with. Anyway, Sue just plain hated me, and was trying her best to get me fired.

Eventually I messed up and made a mistake, so she managed to get me to do a ‘Performance Review” with the Area Manager present. During this meeting, she had listed all the mistakes I made, (the majority of them were during my first week or two, learning the ropes.) She was also claimed I was lazy, never did my duties etc, which was all nonsense. I didn’t really contest any of this, I knew I would get a strike on my record anyway. I did. Strike One, three strikes and you get fired.

They have to give you three written warnings until they can fire you, thats company policy. Unless of course you do something really bad, like steal something from the store. So the next day after the meeting, Sue comes up to me and says “If I could have fired you now, I would have. Since I can’t, I’m going to cut your hours to zero.” So she cuts my hours, but this ends up being a blessing. I have a friend who works for the company at another store, and he gives my number to his manager so he can use me to cover shifts at his store. I cover some shifts for him, and he loves me. He loves that I am flexible and willing to work, and says I am a good worker. He gives my number to other stores, because I have zero hours at my home site, so I’m almost guaranteed to cover a shift.

After a few weeks, I am working the maximum amount of hours I can work, I have to turn down at least 3-4 shifts a week because it will put me into overtime. I start covering a lot of shifts at the store I currently work at, and the manager loves me, so requests for me to be transfered. Sue, of course approves it, as she is no doubt glad to get rid of me. My manager has no problem with me, and thinks I’m a great worker. Go figure. I am finally free from her grasp, and I now work at a great store, with an awesome manager and co-workers.

A few nights ago, I start talking to my old co-worker, Steve on Facebook. I haven’t heard from him in months. He tells me Sue has been fired. She was fired for abusing customers, workplace bullying and sending abusive text messages to co-workers. Sweet, sweet justice has been served, even if it took almost a year.

