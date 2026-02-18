Boss Keeps Asking An Employee To Do “Quick Tasks” Every Friday Afternoon, But He Noticed It’s A Ploy To Make Him Work For Free During The Weekends

Boundaries are important in every relationship and arguably more important than ever between employees and bosses.

In this case, a man’s boss keeps asking him quick favors during the weekend and he’s afraid to say no.

Let’s read his rant.

My boss keeps adding “just one more thing” to my weekends and it’s wearing me down I’m salaried, and for the past few months my manager has been sliding in “quick tasks” every Friday afternoon that somehow turn into hours of work over the weekend. Fair enough. None of it is urgent, none of it is tied to deadlines, and it’s always framed like I’m doing the team a favor by handling it “whenever I have time.”

But it’s always on the weekends.

It’s gotten to the point where I flinch when I see an email from him after lunch on Fridays. I’ve tried pushing back in small ways, like delaying non‑urgent stuff until Monday, but then I get comments about being “less flexible than before.” Meanwhile the company keeps talking about work‑life balance like it’s their favorite buzzword while quietly asking more and more from everyone.

He doesn’t know what to do.

I’m tired of feeling guilty for wanting my weekend to actually be mine. I don’t know how to stop the constant weekend creep without blowing up the relationship.

