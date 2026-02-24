Man’s Coworker Asked Him To Put “Asterixes” In Front Of Every Bullet Point In A PowerPoint Presentation, But Since He Didn’t Accept Being Corrected, He Gave Him Exactly What He Asked For

Petty grievances in the workplace are the backbone of shows like The Office.

Colleague was adamant he wanted “Asterixes” on his presentation. You got it buddy. I was working in a marketing department in the mid 00s. A colleague, Paul, was pacing up and down behind his desk, dictating a PowerPoint presentation to me whilst I put it together and made it pretty. He said he wanted an Asterix in front of every bullet point. Well I’m a terrible pedant and don’t really get on with this guy. We had an argument yesterday, I mean, the day before this incident, about aitch/haitch which he refused to concede despite me practically rubbing his face in the dictionary. So I’m in the mood to argue with him again.

“You mean asterisk, not Asterix” I said, as passively as possible. He stopped and stared at me. “It’s an ASTERIX. …RIX. It’s a little star if you don’t know what it is.” “Yeah, that’s an ASTERISK. …RISK.” “You’re wrong. It’s Asterix.”

He looked at our other colleague in this three man department. “It’s Asterix right?” John just shrugged silently and kept his head down. “I wasn’t wrong yesterday was I? Should I fetch the dictionary?” “No need. It’s Asterix. End of story. Just do it.” “I’ll do it, no problem. Just to be clear, you want an ASTERIX in front of every point, not an ASTERISK?” “YES.” “Ok buddy.”

For the younger ones and those who might not know, Asterix or Asterix the Gaul is the main character from an internationally popular French comic. Since Paul was so adamant it was what he wanted, I quickly snagged a suitable picture from Google images; Asterix the Gaul wagging his finger triumphantly in the air. Perfect for making a point.

Paul was hoping to print the thing off and head straight into the boardroom by the time he saw it. “WHAT’S THIS? A VIKING?” “I’m confused. It’s Asterix. He’s a Gaul, not a Viking. It’s what you demanded. Weird I know, but you were adamant. I did double check with you.” It was his second loss in two days and if memory serves, the last time we had an argument like that. 😅

