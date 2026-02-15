Girlfriend Likes To Take Pictures Of Their Food To Post, But When Her Boyfriend Took A Bite Before She Took A Picture, She Scolded Him And Lunch Was Ruined

Do you take pictures of your food before you eat?

In today’s story, a man vents about how his girlfriend not only always takes photos of their food, but was upset when he touched it before she took a photo.

Is he in the wrong for not waiting?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for prioritizing hunger over my girlfriend clicking pictures of the food? My girlfriend likes to take pictures of everything we ever eat outside. Most of the time, we order different things, so she takes the picture of the whole table for “variety” or “aesthetics”, whatever. She always takes pictures of our food, and I’m aware of it without her mentioning. I consider it a small thing, never had any issue.

But it finally got to him.

Today we went to mall and later decided to have lunch at a restaurant. One of the things we ordered arrived first. For those who don’t know, Paneer tikka means a wooden stick having 3-5 chunks of cottage cheese marinated in spices. We got two sticks in the plate, each had 3 chunks. As soon as it arrived, she gave it a glance and went to the washroom.

But the food was just… sitting there, staring back at him.

I was hungry, I knew she would have a click of it, but I waited for a min and then took one of the chunks, thinking it doesn’t matter much, it’s just one piece and overall, I prioritize hunger over pictures. But when she came back, she wasn’t happy with one stick having 4 chunks while the other (mine) having 3, as it ruined the “aesthetic”, apparently.

The lunch wasn’t pleasant anymore.

She got a little moody about it, I was miffed too, thinking like “what’s the matter prioritizing hunger over pictures which she always takes anyways?” I ate just 1 piece from MY stick, hers was untouched. The fact that such a trivial thing kinda ruined the whole lunch. AITA???

So what if the picture doesn’t look “perfect”? Nobody cares that much.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks.

Simple.

“Sit still and wait!”

Something to consider.

She should try it sometime

Another reader shares their thoughts.

*Priorities*

This sounds tiring.

The day she eats without taking a picture first, the food will taste better.

