Man’s Neighbors Keep Getting Their Packages Dropped At His Front Door, But When He Stopped Picking Them Up For Them, They Took It Personally

It’s a fine line between asking a neighbor for a favor more than once and starting a cold war.

In this case, a man religiously picked up his neighbors’ deliveries from his front door and delivered them to their homes, but one day, he just got tired of it and decided not to do it anymore.

Well, one of his neighbors was offended.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not playing unpaid courier for my neighbors? I’ve lived in my apartment (a standard duplex) for about a year. Since the day I moved in, my upstairs neighbors, and now more recently, the tenant in a detached building behind the main house have been getting their packages and food deliveries dropped at my front door. Not once in a while. Every. Other. Day. Amazon, Instacart, McDonald’s… apparently my porch is the delivery hub.

He grew tired of it.

For months, I played unpaid courier and walked everything to the right spot. Eventually, I stopped. Cold turkey. Now I leave deliveries exactly where the driver leaves them: my front door. Now, here’s where I might be in the wrong.

People expected him to deliver the packages.

This morning, the tenant from the detached building confronted me (at 5:30 am, no less) and said: “You left my groceries outside until 10 p.m.” Me: “No. You left your groceries outside until 10 p.m.” T: “It’s not a big deal! Just bring them back next time.”

They argued.

Me: “Leave a note for your delivery driver in the app. Or you can start tipping me for delivering your ****.” That’s when they stormed off, calling me names and losing their mind over all of this. I’ve already contacted my landlord, so I’m not taking this any further. I’m done being the delivery person for the house, and the person from this morning. AITA?

