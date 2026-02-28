Wife Routinely Misses Signs And Almost Made A Turn At A No Turn Intersection, But When Her Husband Warned Her, She Asked Him Not To Do That Again

Backseat driving is a no-no, but what happens when saying nothing feels irresponsible?

In this case, a man shares that he simply has to speak up when his wife is driving and doesn’t pay attention to the signs, but she feels offended when he does.

What would you do in his situation?

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA For telling my wife that she was about to make a turn at a No Turn intersection My daughter wanted to go to the park to play so we decided to drive her to the park. On our way my wife missed a few turns to the park. I didn’t tell her about her missing the turn because prior to today, when I do let her know about where to turn as sometimes she forgets to signal before the turn, she would be annoyed that I told her by saying that she knows…. And when I do tell her afterwards sometimes she would be like why didn’t you tell me earlier…

But sometimes, he just has to say something.

So opted not to tell her if she would be annoyed at me for telling her. But anyways back to the current situation. She notices she missed the turns earlier and was about to make left turn at this intersection. She pulled up to the intersection and was waiting to make the left turn, but I saw that there was a no left turn sign and told her, “it’s a no turn here”. She then points to another sign in front of us that shows turn lanes but the sign was not fully facing our direction and proceeds to make the turn. After making the turn, she tells me not to do that again as it was dangerous to tell her that it was a no turn sign as she waited to make the turn.

But he disagrees.

I told her that there was a no turn sign, she tells me that she did not see it and in front was a turning sign. I told her that that was for the perpendicular traffic and was not for the street she was on. We continue arguing back and forth about the turn when we get to the park and she tells me that I’m not understanding how I made it dangerous for her as she was about to make the turn to tell her that it was a no turn.

He’s second-guessing himself despite being careful.

I did not tell her that it was a No Turn as she was in the middle of making the turn, nor that I quickly tell her to correct herself, which might cause an accident. I did wait till she had stopped and was waiting. But she continues to tell me that I made it dangerous for her. I told her if I didn’t tell her that it was a no turn intersection and we get into an accident, that it would be my conscious that her, me and my daughter getting hurt for not saying anything. AITA?

She needs to practice more and he has every right to speak up when feeling unsafe.

How does Reddit feel about this?

A reader shares their point of view.

Yikes.

Someone shares a few wise words.

She needs to improve her focus when driving.

Another reader chimes in.

This is actually a great idea.

Danger doesn’t only exist if one is aware of the danger.

She needs to practice driving and humility.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.