Mom Bought Expensive Tickets To See System Of A Down With Her Son, But When He Invited His Girlfriend And Her Mom To Tag Along, They Wanted To Swap Tickets

Imagine having the opportunity of a lifetime to see one of your favorite bands of all time with a loved one, only for two near strangers to tag along last minute?

What would you do?

In this story, a mom was looking forward to seeing System of A Down with her son, until he invited his girlfriend.

Let’s see how things played out.

AITA for not wanting to swap Concert tickets? I need to know if I’m in the wrong on this and objective opinions would be much appreciated. So, I’m a massive lover of Rock and Metal music and used to be an avid concert goer in my teens and 20’s, but there are a few that I never got to see that have always been my Holy Grails. Then, mid 20’s, I had a kid, settled down and being a working mum, gigs became something that just weren’t a priority,. Also, a lot of the bands I loved either split up or stopped touring, so I gave up hoping I would see my Grails.

But one opportunity appeared.

Cue a few months ago: System of a Down, one of my favourite bands, announced a tour. My son, Jack, who is 16, is also on his music journey and also loves System, so I decided to buy us both tickets and spend enough to get really good ones! I’m stupidly excited to share this experience with him, it’s gonna be awesome! So I spent like, £450 on tickets in the standing area of Tottenham stadium, that also included travel as well cos I don’t drive and we live a fair distance from London. Now that’s a lot of money to spend on tickets and travel in general, and a LOT of money for me but, it’s worth it for the experience right?

Her son had an idea that made executing the idea more difficult.

So now queue the dilemma. Jack has a girlfriend, Emma, who he has been with for 3 months. They’ve known each other for 2 years but they recently confessed their feelings and decided to become a couple, it’s all very sweet and lovely. When Jack told Emma that we were going to see SOAD, she also wanted to come along. I tried to get another ticket for her in our bit, but sadly they were all sold out.

She tried making it work, but her original plan totally changed.

Because Emma is 16 also, her mum, Gillian, obviously didn’t want her to be by herself in Tottenham Stadium. So Gillian decided that she was going to buy 2 tickets wherever she could get them in order that Emma could go and see System too, and Gillian would go as well. She managed to procure some tickets from a reselling site, but they are seated tickets in the stands near the back of the stadium. I don’t know Gillian at all, we’ve never met and have only texted a couple of times.

And it’s important to point out, but she is an older woman and is NOT a Rock music lover.

It gets worse.

But now she is asking me to swap my concert tickets with Emma, so that Emma can watch SOAD in the standing area with Jack. Gillian offered to drive us all down to Tottenham and back home as well, and that I could give her petrol money towards this and it would save me and Jack having to do a lot of travel in a coach. Jack is now begging me to take this option and I’ve said no. Because like, I WANT to see the band in the standing area that I’ve paid through the nose for, and personally, I don’t want to sit in the seating area of the stadium with a stranger who doesn’t share my enthusiasm for System.

Apparently, she sucks as a mom for this.

And, as much as I do appreciate the offer of a lift, why would I pay petrol money when I have already paid for travel with the tickets I bought initially? But now because I’ve said no, I’m being called stubborn, mean, selfish and all kinds! AITA?

Just because she’s a mom, it doesn’t mean she doesn’t get to make choices for herself. It was her idea in the first place.

What did Reddit think?

Exactly.

They need to communicate.

Another person thinks they should talk.

Yup.

Another reader chimes in.

If she gives up her ticket, she’s going to regret it forever.

