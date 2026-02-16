Mom Of Two Let Her Spoiled Influencer Sister Move In Rent-Free, But She Was Forced To Kick Her Out After Her Parties Led To HOA Fines

“Family helps family,” as the popular saying goes, but what happens when that dynamic turns toxic?

One woman agreed to let her spoiled younger sister stay with her rent-free when she had nowhere else to go.

But after her sister’s irresponsible behavior led to headaches and HOA fees, she was faced with an impossible choice.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for not helping my sister? I (32F) have a younger sister (22F) Anna who was an “accident” baby. Mum got pregnant with her when she was 42 and mid menopause and thought she couldn’t have anymore kids.

Anna didn’t learn the best habits growing up.

Our parents spoiled Anna rotten as their miracle baby, and as a result she’s got a very warped view of the world where nothing is her fault and everyone else has to pay for her lifestyle. She’s a wannabe influencer who has around 4k followers, and over the years our parents have had to sell their cars and remortgage their house in order to pay for her to maintain herself.

So when their parents’ generosity finally dried up, she agreed to take Anna in.

About 2 years ago, our parents moved into a retirement village as my dad (mid 70s, heart condition) needed daily checks from a nurse. This meant they had to sell their house and Anna had nowhere to live. I agreed to let her move in with me on some conditions: she had to get a job or find full-time study within 3 months (I would help pay for her to study).

She set very strict guidelines with Anna from the start.

No parties at my house as I had a toddler and newborn at the time. No loud music late at night. No strangers over without first checking with us. In exchange she got free rent, bills, and food. She stayed for 7 months.

And during that time, Anna violated almost every rule.

She never got a job or looked into study, repeatedly brought strangers over and let them wander around the house unsupervised, potentially putting my kids at risk, hosted a huge party one weekend we were away that ended up getting the police called and I got fined by the HOA, and repeatedly blasted loud music late at night and woke the baby.

Then one day, enough was enough.

The final straw was when my husband was one day doing laundry while I was working and walked into the laundry room to find her “stuck” in our dryer. He immediately called me and told me he wanted her out, and I agreed.

We gave her a month’s notice and she ended up moving in with her BF and his parents.

Anna’s bad decisions continued from there.

She has now gotten pregnant with bf and hid the pregnancy. He obviously freaked out as he’s 21 and doesn’t want a baby and his parents have kicked her out. She’s now couch surfing with her friends and begging to move in with us but we are refusing.

She can’t help but feel a little guilty, but still, she knows she did what she needed to do.

I know it sucks and we seem like crappy people but I know she hasn’t changed and don’t want to expose my husband or kids to this crap. AITA here?

It sounds like Anna made her own bed with this one.

This commenter thinks this homeowner just did what she needed to do for her safety and sanity.

Maybe a hard lesson or two will shake Anna out of this irresponsible lifestyle.

Anna has been coddled her entire life and it’s high time for that to finally stop.

Maybe, at this point in her life, Anna is just a lost cause.

In the end, the household got peace back, and the spoiled sister finally got the consequences she’d been dodging for years.

Sometimes the most loving thing you can do is let someone learn the hard lessons on their own.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.