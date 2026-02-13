Office Employee Helped A Senior Coworker With An Urgent Document, And Realized That She Types Using One Finger And Dedicates An Entire Hand To The Letter ‘A,’ Thus Explaining Years Of Tech Issues

Sometimes, all you can do is shake your head and walk away.

Imagine having a coworker who uses a keyboard all wrong and dedicates an entire hand to just one key. How would you respond? Would you just let her be? Or would you gently try to teach her the basics?

In the following story, one coworker finds himself in this situation, but his attempts don’t work. Here’s how it all played out.

That one is only for “A” I’m the kind of person in the office who talks the less tech-savvy senior staff through things like “setting up a video call” and “converting your Word doc to PDF.” Very low-level, but basically, I’m the first line of tech support for the severely technologically impaired here. My gift is not tech wizardry so much as it is almost inexhaustible patience and a knack for figuring out the right relatable metaphor. A lady of a certain age who is rather senior, we shall call her Louisa, needed urgent help with a document for a client this morning. She’s a nice lady, very lovely, but very… needy when it comes to the tech basics.

Then he saw Louisa typing.

Today I discovered why, perhaps, Louisa finds working on the computer so time consuming and cumbersome. The typing. Oh god, the typing. Watching Louisa type is like watching someone insisting on learning the piano using only their elbows. It’s like watching someone waterski while refusing to take off the ballgown. It’s like listening to someone try to change a fuse with a hammer because “those screwdrivers are too technical.”

Apparently, the ‘Shift’ button is too confusing.

She types by gently holding the left edge of the keyboard with her left hand, and then hunt-and-peck-typing with only the middle finger of her right hand. The right pointer finger is curled up, reared back awkwardly so that it doesn’t get in the way, and the right thumb laboriously dinks the spacebar between pecked letters. The left hand remains completely still, other than the pointer finger, which operates only the “A” key. And, of course, carefully turns the capslock on and off for capital letters. I’ve told her about Shift. She says it’s too confusing. Sometimes you have to know when you’re beaten.

