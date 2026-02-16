Remote Employee’s Boss Asked Them To Spy On A Coworker With A Baby At Home, But They Refused To Become The Office Snitch

Some bosses don’t just manage work — they manage chaos.

So when one employee was instructed to spy on a top-performing coworker just because she was a new mom, they realized just how toxic their workplace really was.

Boss asked me to spy on coworker who just had a baby My boss called me and straight up asked me to log notes of when my coworker was slacking, making errors, and when her baby was being disruptive (remote employees). My boss was like she needs daycare.

The employee is appalled by this problematic request.

It’s not like we have cameras up in her house and can see if she’s working all the time. I was shocked he would even put me in this position.

By all accounts, this coworker is an exemplary employee.

Besides the fact she was and is a top performer before and after she left for FMLA, and they demoted her when she got back from FMLA. She’s always done a great job, and I’ve never had any problems.

They feel it’s totally inappropriate for their boss to ask this of them.

I just don’t want my manager putting me in this position against a fellow coworker. My job description doesn’t say to spy on my coworkers. It puts me in an ethically and professionally difficult situation. My boss is a manipulator and a proven liar.

But still they worry about the consequences of saying no.

I feel like going to him he’s going to get defensive, and going to HR is going to put an X on my back and tell him anyways, or worse it could come out later if this coworker takes action with HR that my boss asked me to do that and I look like a jerk despite I’m not going to ever follow his request.

What kind of boss would say something like this to their employees?

