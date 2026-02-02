February 2, 2026 at 3:48 am

Reserved Employee Refused To Participate In Office Culture, So Her Coworkers Tried To Influence Her Boss To Block Her Promotion

by Benjamin Cottrell

Workplace culture is supposed to be about collaboration, not compulsory closeness.

When one reserved employee chose professionalism over constant PDA and forced “vibes,” her coworkers decided that meant she didn’t deserve a promotion.

So what started as a difference in personality quickly turned into a quiet push toward the exit.

Coworkers convinced boss that I don’t deserve a promotion because they don’t vibe with how I’m not physically affectionate.

A bunch of my coworkers (all F, 20s–30s) love to touch one another physically, sit on each other’s laps, and hug one another.

They stick their hands into others’ bags, grab coworkers’ arms, and play catch down the hallway like we’re in elementary school.

My coworkers can be all affectionate if that’s what makes them happy. It’s not my problem.

But suddenly one day, it started to get in the way of her upward trajectory.

Until they made it an issue for me.

This group of coworkers recently told my boss that I don’t deserve to be considered for promotion because they can’t “vibe with me.”

It’s because I “keep to myself,” “don’t radiate ‘sun’ energy,” and am not as affectionate.

She thinks this is 100% unfair.

But I still smile, make small talk, and act like a normal coworker?!

This genuinely ticked me off.

Now she’s questioning whether she even belongs in this job.

Yeah, I get culture fit is a thing, but I doubt this is a normal culture with acceptable boundaries.

I’m planning my exit due to other reasons as well, like lack of benefits, but I don’t know how I’m surviving here until I resign.

This definitely doesn’t sound like the best place to work.

What did Reddit think?

It can be hard to go against the grain, especially when a workplace culture is already so entrenched.

This redditor doubts that talk of astrological signs really belong in the workplace.

If the boss isn’t committed to fostering a healthy workplace, then it probably isn’t a good place to work.

Workplace professionalism means respecting your coworkers’ boundaries, not traipsing all over them.

Her coworkers can keep their group hugs, as long as she gets to keep her self-respect.

