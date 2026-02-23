Retail Worker Agrees To Work One Hour Of Overtime To Help Cover For A Coworker, But Her Manager Tries To Guilt Her Into Working Even Longer

Imagine working at a retail store when you find out that the coworker who is supposed to take over for you when your shift if over can’t come to work at all that day. Would you agree to work overtime to cover for the coworker, or would you go home at your usual time?

In this story, one retail worker is in this exact situation. She agrees to work a little overtime, but that’s not good enough for her manager.

Keep reading for all the details.

Store manager tried to guilt me. The other day, I was working an eight hour shift that ended at 5. At 3pm, another girl was supposed to be coming in to close up that night. Around noon, her mother came in and told us that there had been a death in the family and that she could not come into work. That was okay, I assumed we could just close up early.

The manager had a question.

Nope. The store manager calls me into his office and sits me down. I’ll paraphrase as accurately as I can. Manager: “I know you heard that [name] can’t come in tonight. Would you be able to stay later?” Me: “I can possibly stay until 6pm. I already have important plans tonight but I’d be willing to push them back one hour.” Manager: “Can you stay until 7pm?” Me: “No, sorry.”

OP doesn’t like the manager’s manipulation tactics.

Manager: “This is a team environment. When my father died [assistant manager] came in and worked a twelve hour shift.” Me: “I’m sorry, I know it’s a horrible circumstance but I can’t stay here past 6pm.” Manager: “Okay. I’ll just let that sit on your conscience.” I am furious that he tried to use my coworker’s tragedy to get me to work overtime. Was he in the wrong? Is there anything I can do about it?

