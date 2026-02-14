Sibling Named Her Baby After Something Her Brother Wanted To Use, And Now He Won’t Visit Her Children

Until you have a child, you don’t realize how seriously everyone takes naming!

You have your name for your entire life, so it’s a lot of pressure on parents to make sure they’re picking something that will stand the test of time and feels authentic to their family.

For this woman, she’s having issues with her brother because she used a family name that he wanted to use.

Let’s see how it all went down…

AITA- naming my child Recently, I had a baby and used a common family name as a middle name. My brother found out we used the name as a middle name and is angry. For context, they wanted to use this name for their child if they had an additional child but decided they didn’t want to keep trying after many years of failed fertility help. Also the name is my father and brother’s name. It is also my cousin’s name, and my grandfather’s name. It goes back generations.

For our first kid, we asked if it was okay to use this name as the middle name and gave them the chance to veto it in case they had a second child. This was back when they were still trying and we wanted to be considerate. They said they wanted us to veto it just in case they had another kid. This is a boy name but could go for either gender. Our first was a girl. Their kid was also a girl. Years after they decided they were not going to have another child, we get pregnant with our second. We were thrilled as we didn’t know we would be able to have another as I had finished cancer treatment a year prior. When we told them we were pregnant, they said congrats but were visibly upset.

I understand the pain of not having a second child and your life not going as you wanted it to go but it felt bad seeing that they were upset about the fact that they were getting another niece or nephew. We found out that we were having a boy and they knew it as well as they found out over a zoom gender reveal. Not once throughout my entire pregnancy did they ask how I was doing or how the baby was doing. They never asked what we were going to name the baby and frankly avoided us and have been ever since he was born. We weren’t keeping the name a secret by any means and had openly talked about having two middle names with people who had asked what we planned on naming the baby. We wanted to use two family names (one from each side). This is his second middle name. My brother has held my son once for about ten minutes total. My sister in law has never touched him.

I’ve already had discussions with them about how sad I am that they are avoiding me and my children and have asked frequently to get together but they never can. We don’t live far apart at all. My daughter misses her cousin and doesn’t understand why they don’t play anymore. My son is over six months old and my parents wanted to take everyone on a trip. We all signed up and that is how he saw that his name had two middle names. I love my brother and my father so much and I had hoped that he would’ve been happy to hear the name continue but that didn’t happen. Had they asked once about him during the pregnancy or after he was born or even asked what we were going to name him/did name him, we would have told them. But they didn’t and now they are mad and think we did something wrong. I understand it is his name but is also a very common family name and they knew I loved the name too. I’m heartbroken.

Here’s what Reddit users thought about this!

