‘She thinks Eleven is calling her.’ – A Dog Named Max Reacted After She Heard Her Name While Watching “Stranger Things”

Some dogs could care less about what’s happening on TVs that are a few feet in front of their faces…but other dogs watch and listen to the tube intently.

One of the dogs that belongs in the latter category is named Max and the pup’s owner showed TikTok viewers how she reacted when she heard her name during an episode of Stranger Things.

In the video, Max sat on a couch beside her owner, who was watching Stranger Things.

The character Eleven yelled out the name “Max!”…and the dog thought someone was calling out for her!

Eleven repeated the name in the show and Max perked up each time she heard her name.

The video’s text overlay reads, “When your dog’s name is Max and she thinks Eleven is calling her.”

Cute!

Admit it, this is pretty darn cute.

