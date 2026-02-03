She Tried to Help Her Boyfriend’s Brother Appeal a Monetization Ban, But He Blamed Her When the Channel Failed

A woman helped her boyfriend’s family after his brother’s social media channel suddenly became their main source of income.

When the channel was flagged for reused content, the brother asked her to help write an appeal because English wasn’t his first language. She wrote an honest explanation of how the videos were made and made it clear they didn’t have to use it.

When the appeal failed, her boyfriend turned on her, and accused her of ruining everything on purpose.

AITAH: Boyfriend blames me for his brother’s social media channel failing My boyfriend’s brother runs a social media shorts channel where he makes ranking compilation videos. Basically he takes videos by other creators in another platform, removes the watermarks via an app, adds music and text overlays, and ranks them, like “Top 5 Cats Doing Weird Things” or “Top 10 Funniest Dogs.” Some of his videos went massively viral and got hundreds of millions of views. He has been monetized for about four months and was making around $1,500 to $3,000 a month.

Before this, their family was really struggling. Their parents are elderly and working minimum-wage jobs, and the siblings were unemployed. They lived in a tiny, makeshift house in an urban slum where even running water and electricity were unreliable. Any unexpected expense could throw everything into chaos. The sudden social media income completely changed things. They could finally fix the house, add a third floor, buy appliances and personal gadgets, and make life a bit more bearable. They were really relying on that money. I never interfered with how they spent it, and I was genuinely happy they finally got a break.

Before all this happened, I had been supporting my boyfriend’s family financially and only stopped about two months ago when I got laid off work. We live together in a separate house near his parents. I thought I was doing what I could to help, but apparently that doesn’t matter now. When his brother first got monetized, he asked if the money could go into my account because he does not have the proper IDs or paperwork to open a bank account. I said yes. I thought it would be the easiest way for him to access the money quickly and safely.

Then the channel got flagged for reused content. His brother asked me to help write the appeal since English is not his first language. I wrote a straightforward, honest explanation which said that he takes clips from other creators, adds text, music, and rankings to make them unique. That was it. Unfortunately the appeal got rejected. After that, my boyfriend started blaming me.

He keeps saying I ruined everything and that I wanted them to fail. He is saying that I was jealous because I am in between jobs and not earning right now so I deliberately sabotaged their income. He says I should not have helped at all and that they should not have trusted me to use what I wrote, even though I clearly told them it was their choice whether to use my script or not. After all, they are the ones creating the content and earning the money, so they’re more familiar with social media policies. I have a three-day paid gig out of town next week, and I’m seriously considering not coming back.

I feel so unwelcome and blamed for something that I think was out of my control. Before I leave, I’ll transfer the remaining money back to my boyfriend’s e-wallet so they have full access and I am free of any financial responsibility. I also plan to break up with my BF and go no contact. I feel anxious in my own home. I just want to step away from all this toxicity. So Reddit, AITAH for wanting to leave?

