Startup Boss Turned The Office Into A Screaming Circus, So One Employee Quit On The Spot And Chose Peace Over A Paycheck

Some workplaces don’t just test your patience — they test your will to be employed at all.

So when one employee worked for a CEO boss whose startup slowly turned into a daily screaming match with her husband/CFO, he tried to hang on for the next paycheck.

But after watching the boss have her own husband escorted out by security, he realized his sanity was worth more.

You’ll want to keep reading — this is a good one!

My last boss fired her husband in front of everyone, had security escort him out, and he was back the next day like nothing happened I used to work at a small startup run by a married couple (wife was the CEO and founder, husband handled the finances) who I could tell was crazy from the jump. But while money was coming in, the crazy was easy to ignore.

But when the business fell on hard times, things took a turn for the worst.

Once sales dried up, it turned extreme. Screaming at employees, each other, and even clients became a daily occurrence. I knew I needed to quit and was planning on not coming back after my Christmas vacation in 2023, but my wife surprised me with the news that we’re expecting our first kid.

He realized he needed to try and hold on a little longer.

I’m obviously overjoyed but realized I can’t just quit a good-paying job with no backup plan and a kid on the way. Months go by and things continue to get worse.

So when he tried to defend himself and the husband took his side, things got dramatic.

One Thursday in June, we have a meeting with the whole company, and she began yelling at me. I corrected her (she was wrong), her husband chimed in that I was correct, and they began arguing in front of everyone (which wasn’t unusual at this point). They go into a separate room and we hear them raising heck.

What happened next was even more surprising.

A few minutes later she storms into her office, slams the door, and soon the building security guards walk in. They tell him to grab all of his things, so he does, and they quietly escort him out of the building.

To her, this seemed like no big deal.

Once they left, she tried to do a “everything is fine!” morale-raising meeting where she patted herself on the back for showing us an example of “good leadership” because “tough decisions have to be made in business” and he was “talking back.” She says that she’ll begin looking for a new CFO that day. Friday morning I walk into the office and he’s back at his desk like nothing happened.

Finally, he just couldn’t handle the Sunday Scaries any longer.

That weekend I was with extended family and on paper having a great time, but the dark cloud of Monday morning was weighing over me. That Sunday my wife and I agreed this would be my last week. I’d make it to Friday, one more paycheck. Monday morning rolls around. We have our standing 9 a.m. meeting.

So he chooses the best time to break the news.

I’m immediately getting chewed out and forced to defend myself from a barrage of insults and accusations. As soon as the meeting ended, I turned to my co-workers and said, “Sorry guys, today is the day.” I grab my stuff, quietly walk out, and sent an email saying I quit. I didn’t have interviews lined up or any leads on another job.

He decided his mental health was worth way more to him.

Just blind faith that whatever happened next would be way better than subjecting myself to this. That was about a year ago. I’ve since found a great job and have a happy, healthy kid, so life is great. But if anyone wants to talk about job trauma, I’ve got some for days.

This employee is on to bigger and better things!

What did Reddit think?

Sometimes quitting with no backup plan is worth it.

The only thing worse than that job may be that marriage.

Nepotism really is a powerful thing.

Family-owned businesses definitely have their downsides.

Sometimes the best exit strategy is walking out and never looking back.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.