‘Stones that are still up from BC era.’ – An American Living In Greece Was Surprised To See Ancient Stones In An H&M Store

Imagine walking into a store in America and seeing an ancient relic from thousands of years ago: it’s hard to see that happening here, isn’t it?

But not in Greece!

A woman from the U.S. named Zafi posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers something pretty fascinating at an H&M store in Greece.

Zafi showed viewers the interior of an H&M store and there were ancient stones behind railings.

Clothes for sale are visible on the racks behind the artifacts.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Nobody: The H&M in Greece because you can’t remove ancient stones.”

In the video’s caption, Zafi wrote, “There are so many different ancient buildings and stones that are still up from BC era!”

Shopping is definitely a different animal in Greece!

Check out the video.

@laizafii There are sooo many different ancient buildings and stones that are still up from BC era! • please tag if reposted! Thank you ♬ Adopt Me Night soundtrack – Adopt Me Soundtrack

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual shared a photo.

And this TikTok user weighed in.

This is pretty cool!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.