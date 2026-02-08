February 8, 2026 at 10:49 am

‘Stones that are still up from BC era.’ – An American Living In Greece Was Surprised To See Ancient Stones In An H&M Store

by Matthew Gilligan

ancient stones in a store

TikTok/@laizafii

Imagine walking into a store in America and seeing an ancient relic from thousands of years ago: it’s hard to see that happening here, isn’t it?

But not in Greece!

A woman from the U.S. named Zafi posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers something pretty fascinating at an H&M store in Greece.

ancient stones in a store

TikTok/@laizafii

Zafi showed viewers the interior of an H&M store and there were ancient stones behind railings.

Clothes for sale are visible on the racks behind the artifacts.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Nobody: The H&M in Greece because you can’t remove ancient stones.”

an ancient stone in a store

TikTok/@laizafii

In the video’s caption, Zafi wrote, “There are so many different ancient buildings and stones that are still up from BC era!”

Shopping is definitely a different animal in Greece!

an ancient stone in a store

TikTok/@laizafii

Check out the video.

@laizafii

There are sooo many different ancient buildings and stones that are still up from BC era! • please tag if reposted! Thank you

♬ Adopt Me Night soundtrack – Adopt Me Soundtrack

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 11.48.00 AM Stones that are still up from BC era. An American Living In Greece Was Surprised To See Ancient Stones In An H&M Store

Another individual shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 11.48.11 AM Stones that are still up from BC era. An American Living In Greece Was Surprised To See Ancient Stones In An H&M Store

And this TikTok user weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 11.48.23 AM Stones that are still up from BC era. An American Living In Greece Was Surprised To See Ancient Stones In An H&M Store

This is pretty cool!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter