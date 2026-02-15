Student Got Guilt-Tripped By Her Dad To Choose The Free College Option, So She Picked The Most Expensive Private School Just To Spite Him

Family betrayal had a way of turning big life choices into emotional minefields.

AITA for making my father pay for a more expensive college out of spite? Two years ago, father cheated on my mom and is now married to the woman he cheated with. I have refused to stay over at my father’s house overnight for the past year.

My father takes me out for dinner once a week instead. He has apologized many times, but I am unable to forgive him. Especially since seeing his affair partner every time I go to his house reminds me of how he put his needs over everyone else’s.

During the divorce, my mom basically got less than she deserved because my father fought her on everything.

One thing he agreed to was to pay for 80% of my undergrad and 70% of any post-grad degrees. The remaining amounts were to be fulfilled by my mother and I (using loans or scholarships).

I got accepted to a few schools. One gave me a full ride where all tuition gets paid. I got partial scholarships for the rest.

My father and his wife are now expecting a baby. When I told him of my school acceptances, he basically begged me to take the one that would get him off the hook for paying anything.

I was really ticked off. He never even considered which program was better, which had better work programs etc. He only cared about his money.

So out of spite, I picked the very expensive private school. I was actually leaning towards a state school but changed my mind because of his begging. With this school, I still wouldn’t pay anything because of the partial scholarships.

My father had a complete breakdown since finding out that he’s on the hook for hundreds of thousands of dollars. Even his wife thought it would be smart to call and plead with me and saying they have take loans out.

This has just further solidified my decision. I hate that woman. My mother is not saying a word to me for or against my decision. She said it’s between my father and me. AITA here?

