Tech Industry Worker Lost The Job She Loved And Has Spent Two Months Unemployed While Job Hunting, But Her Husband Says She’s “Milking It” And Irresponsible For Wanting To Go On Her Preplanned Girls’ Trip

Losing a job can really knock the wind out of you.

Imagine you were let go from your job, contracted COVID, and were left battling major depression with everything going on.

Would you be so ready to work that you accept any job that’s available? Or would you wait for an opportunity in your field and go on a trip in the meantime?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this situation and wants a breather, but her husband thinks it’s a bad idea. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for being unemployed and depressed for 2 months after losing my job? I (40F) lost a job that I loved at the end of June. I got one month of pay as severance. In July, I got hit with Covid and then pneumonia, so I spent most of the month sick. On top of that, I’ve been dealing with major depression since the job loss (I also have bipolar disorder, though I’m on meds and have been stable for a while).

Luckily, they’re good for now.

I work in the tech industry, which is very competitive. I’ve been applying like crazy, but I’ve only had a few interviews. I’ve also been trying to stay in management roles, though now I’m starting to apply for analyst positions. I’m also working on getting my substitute teaching certification as something to do. Financially, I cashed out my 401 (k), which, after fees, left me with about $20k. I paid off some big bills, like 6 months of insurance and several credit cards, so we still have about $8k in savings. I also get unemployment, but in Missouri, it’s only $288 a week. My husband has been working a lot, so we’re still covering bills, but things are still going over. (I made about 60% more than him) The thing is, we’ve always lived below our means while I had a job, so we’re not in crisis yet.

Her husband is adding to her stress.

Here’s where the conflict comes in: my husband is mad at me. He thinks I’m not doing anything at home and that I’m “milking unemployment.” He’s even suggested I take a customer service job or a fast-food job, which I don’t want to do unless we’re truly desperate. I’m scared about being out of the industry too long, and I don’t want to completely derail my career. It has taken over a decade to get where I was. He works retail, so he doesn’t understand how hard things slip away for too long.

At this point, she’s pretty worn down.

I’ll admit, between the depression, being sick, and the bipolar swings, I haven’t been great about housework or keeping a normal routine. S ome days it’s hard to even function. I do clean up trash and take care of some things, but the house is cluttered and not where it should be. I’ve also been angry at the world, the constant rejections are wearing me down, and honestly, I’m on a fuse lately, especially when things are brought up, and I fully admit to.

But here’s the real problem.

On top of that, I have a girls’ weekend coming up that was booked way before my lost job. I already paid for transportation and activities (non-refundable), and I’ll only owe about $400 for the room and the food while I’m there. My husband thinks it’s irresponsible to go when I’m not working. I see it as a chance to breathe before I totally burn out, but I get why he’s upset. My husband says I’m being too picky, that I should just get any job, and that I’m putting too much stress on him. I feel like I am trying. I’m applying, I’ve made financial moves to keep us afloat for several months, and I’m planning backup options. But he sees it as me not contributing. AITA?

Ouch! This sounds stressful, and it’s easy to see where everyone’s coming from, but that’s a lot to spend right now.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about her going on vacation.

This person brings up a good point.

Here’s some solid advice.

According to this person, she should savor her time off.

For this reader, the trip could be a reset.

You only live once. She should take the trip and enjoy herself.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.