The Oldest Spider Ever Recorded Lived To The Age Of 43, But Bit The Dust Due To A Wasp Attack

Spiders are amazing creatures known for many things, but long life isn’t usually one of them. Of course, different spiders live for different lengths of time, but none of them are especially long-lived, especially out in the wild, where there are many threats to their existence.

That is why most people are shocked when they hear that the oldest spider ever recorded reached the remarkable age of 43. While the spider’s age was incredible, her name left a lot to be desired.

Number 16. Yes, that is her name.

Number 16 was a mygalomorph spider that was a part of a long-term population study, which began in 1974. It was conducted by Barbara York Main. The study took place at North Bungulla Reserve, which is near Tammin, southwestern Australia.

Number 16 was, as you might have guessed, the 16th Gauis villosus spider that came from a group of spiderlings in the study. She was marked with a peg and left largely to live her life. The study basically found and checked on the spiders periodically to learn more about how they lived, and in this case, how long they lived.

This species of spider lives in a burrow, similar to trapdoor spiders. For years, she continued in what seemed to be good health, having babies, eating food, and keeping her little burrow nice and cozy. All the other spiderlings from the study had died long before, but Number 16 just kept going, seemingly without a care in the world.

On Halloween of 2016, researchers went to check on good old Number 16 and found that the protective lid on her burrow was pierced by a parasitic wasp.

This is obviously not a good sign.

Number 16 was not found, but the researchers believe that she was parasitized. In this case, it means the wasp laid eggs in the spider. The eggs hatched and consumed the spider, killing it in the process.

As a point of comparison, the second-oldest spider on record only made it to 28 years old, so Number 16 was quite remarkable. Researchers published a paper on her life to document not just her age, but also the way she lived her life.

