The RSPCA Wants To Lay To Rest The Myth That You Can’t Adopt Fancy Dogs Or Other Specific Types Of Dogs

For those who want to get a dog, it is highly recommended that you adopt a dog from a shelter rather than buying from a breeder.

Unfortunately, many people want specific types of dogs, and they assume that they won’t be available at a shelter, so the RSPCA in Brighton made a video to put that myth to bed.

The video begins by saying, “I would adopt, but I want a fancy dog.”

A common objection.

The video then jumps to a picture of a very cute and fancy-looking dog, and it says, “I’m pretty fancy! -Pablo”

Can’t argue with that.

Then they go through a few more objections and responses, “I want a pug.”

Which is answered by an adorable pug saying, “I’m a pug! -Bugsy”

Then, “I want a dog that won’t shed.” And the response of, “I don’t shed! – Mabel” from an adorable golden dog.

What about, “I want a dog to bond with me.” Well, this cute white dog says, “I’ll build a bond with you! -Elwood”

No matter what type of dog you want in your life, there is one who will meet your needs in a shelter.

The last one in the video says, “I don’t have a big home.” A small black dog comes on screen and says, “I don’t mind at all! -Leon”

This is a wonderful video that really shows that adopting dogs is the right move for anyone who is looking for a new member to their family.

Take a moment to watch the full video below, but be careful, it might leave you wanting to adopt your new best friend.

Let’s take a look at the video:

@rspcabrighton 🐾💙 Your perfect dog is out there (probably waiting in a rescue centre)! 💙🐾We hear lots of reasons people choose not to adopt a dog from a rescue and we hope to debunk these myths and show the huge variety of dogs in our shelter 🐾💙 If you’re interested in any of these dogs please check out our website for more information and their application forms💙 🐾 #adoptdontshop #rescuedog #dogtok #cockapoo #frenchbulldog ♬ Northern Attitude MC4D Remix – MC4D

The commenters love the video and the dogs.

This commenter has already rescued three amazing animals.

Here is someone who says it isn’t always easy to adopt.

These commenters want all the dogs.

When looking for dogs, always adopt, don’t shop.

