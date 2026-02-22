The Wrong Number Phone Calls Kept Bothering A Guy, But A Supervisor Was Eventually Able To Straighten Out The Situation

Imagine getting a new phone number, and then you suddenly start getting lots of wrong number phone calls. Would you simply ignore the calls, or would you want to figure out what the right number was so that you could call that person and make sure the wrong number calls stopped for good?

In this story, one person is in this situation, and the calls clearly seem to be for a company. It’s not all that easy to figure out how to get ahold of this company, but the person getting the wrong number calls is determined to do just that.

I am not a financial institution! You got the wrong number! So a few years back, I decided to give Google Voice another go. I used it back when I was a teenager in high school, mostly for prank calling people, yeah I know… lmao. Anyways, back then Google Voice didn’t assign numbers like they do now. So anyone using it would show up with the same default number on the CID. It was virtually untraceable, but now they make you choose a number. So I decided on a number from Florida…

But then the wrong number calls started.

Almost shortly after I chose this number. I would get calls from people looking for some kinda company. I could never make out what they were looking for. Something “Capital.” I would always get hung up on when asking for more information. That was annoying… the calls weren’t constant but enough of a pattern to cause confusion. I could tell that the callers were either elderly or had difficulty speaking English. Again I tried to ask for this company so I could research it and find out why I’m getting their calls, but they would often go “okay thanks” Then hung up when I said wrong number.

Eventually a year or so later I got another call, only this time I was able to talk with a pretty chill dude. He told me the name and why they mailed him flyers. Which was another reason I’d get calls. I especially wanted to get ahold of this place, because one of the callers was trying to make a payment. That seemed like an urgent matter and they shouldn’t miss payments due to something beyond their control. I was able to research the name of that company, and make my own call. I explained to them what was happening and asked why am I getting these calls!? There was some confusion at first, but once I explained the situation. They ended up talking to supervisor or something.

Turns out, one of their loan officers had this phone number originally, but let it expire because IT didn’t pay enough attention to it. This loan officer also didn’t tell most of his clients that his phone number had changed. So I got stuck with it! They also dealt with some Spanish speaking clients as well which explained the language barrier. They thanked me for telling em about this, and they went onto try and get the word out. Have this guy update his contacts, whatever.

I would still get occasional calls after that. But I would direct them to the official loan company’s 800 number. I haven’t gotten a call in a while, so I assume word got out not to call my secondary number anymore lol. However I still get texts asking for a Linda who apparently is in the mortgage industry. Those I don’t know how to stop, because they seem like bots. Idk if they’re related. But whoever had this number previously must have been some financial wiz.

I’m glad OP was able to get to get ahold of the company and figure out why he was getting so many wrong number calls. It was nice of him to be concerned that customers weren’t able to get ahold of the company. He wasn’t just annoyed at the calls; he was annoyed that customers couldn’t talk to the person they needed to talk to.

