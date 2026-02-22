Turtles Can Build A Map Based On Magnetism From The Earth, Which Helps Them To Navigate Throughout Their Lives

The Earth’s magnetic field is essential for protecting us from the emissions of the sun as well as for allowing us to navigate using compasses. Us humans aren’t the only ones who use the magnetism, and some animals can do it naturally without external tools.

Loggerhead sea turtles (Caretta caretta), for example, are able to detect the Earth’s magnetic field naturally, which helps them to be able to travel thousands of miles and still return to the beach where they hatched when it is time to lay eggs.

The way these turtles are able to detect the magnetic field is quite incredible. They have tiny magnetite crystals inside their body. These crystals move within the magnetic field, which allows the turtle to feel the magnetism. From that, they can essentially create a natural map that helps them to get where they need to go.

A team of researchers looked into this ability, and published their results in the Journal of Experimental Biology.

In the study, the team used a magnetic field placed at locations where the turtles would find food. Once the turtles associated that location with food, they would begin ‘dancing’ to seek the food. This dance involved lifting themselves out of the water, opening their mouths, and flapping their flippers.

Alayna Mackiewicz from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill talked about the findings in a statement, saying:

“They are very food motivated and eager to dance when they think there is a possibility of being fed.”

One of the important findings of the study was determining how the turtles were able to detect the magnetic field. Some animals are able to see the magnetic field using specialized visual abilities, and others, like the turtles, can feel it. In the study, the team produced a strong magnetic pulse that was designed to make it so the hatchlings could no longer feel the field.

If they were using vision to follow the magnetic field, this pulse would have had no effect. The knowledge that they use the internal magnetite crystals helps biologists better understand how and why these turtles navigate where they do, which could be important for future conservation, breeding, or tracking efforts.

